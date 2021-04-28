USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears seeking a discount

USD/CHF bears are in control following the Fed.

The pair is near term bullish, medium-term bearish with a monthly upside bias.

USD/CHF has plummeted following the Federal Reserve and there are prospects of a downside continuation in line with the broader daily trend.

With that being said, corrections are underway so the bears will be looking for a discount at this juncture.

Hourly chart

The market is correcting with plenty to go until the old support is tested that has a confluence with a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

Daily chart

The bears have been in control for this month with eyes on the next structure to the downside.

However, it would be usual to see a correction at this juncture and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level has a confluence with prior support that would be expected to be a resistance on a restest.

Monthly chart

Meanwhile, the upside is on the cards from a longer-term perspective.