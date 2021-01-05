USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears retake controls, eye weekly support line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF fails to keep 0.8800, MACD loses recently gained bullish bias.
  • Descending trend line from December 28, 200-HMA guard immediate upside.
  • Sellers target the early 2014 lows on their way to 2015 bottom.

USD/CHF drops to 0.8801, down 0.10% intraday, while heading into Tuesday’s European session. The quote bounced off the multi-month low the previous day but failed to cross 0.8819 during the corrective pullback.

Not only the failures to stay past-0.8800 but weakening MACD signals join sustained trading below 200-HMA and a short-term resistance line also favor the USD/CHF sellers.

As a result, the pair sellers can keep the recent low of 0.8784 as an immediate target on their radar. However, a falling trend line from December 30, at 0.8773 now, could restrict further weakness.

It should, however, be noted that major bears are targeting the year 2014 bottom surrounding 0.8700 while also dreaming to visit the 2015 low of 0.8365.

On the contrary, an immediate falling trend line near 0.8835 precedes the 200-HMA level of 0.8857 to challenge the USD/CHF buyers even if they manage to keep the 0.8800 threshold.

Overall, the bears are less likely to relinquish controls unless witnessing an upside break beyond November’s low of 0.8982.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8804
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.08%
Today daily open 0.8811
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8867
Daily SMA50 0.8997
Daily SMA100 0.9063
Daily SMA200 0.9287
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8846
Previous Daily Low 0.8785
Previous Weekly High 0.8919
Previous Weekly Low 0.8794
Previous Monthly High 0.9093
Previous Monthly Low 0.8794
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8808
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8823
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8782
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8753
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.872
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8843
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8875
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8904

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

