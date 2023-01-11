- USD/CHF takes offers to refresh intraday bottom, fades bounce off nine-month low.
- Downside break of weekly support line, bear cross underpin downside bias.
- Recovery moves remain elusive unless crossing 0.9275 hurdle.
USD/CHF breaks an upward-sloping trend line to welcome bears after the previous day’s brief absence. That said, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair renews its intraday low around 0.9210 during the early hours of Wednesday morning in Europe.
In addition to the downside break of the two-day-old support line, USD/CHF also cheers bear cross of the key moving averages on the hourly format. The bearish moving average crossover could be witnessed as the 100-Hour Moving Average (HMA) slips beneath the 200-HMA.
It's worth noting that an absence of oversold RSI also signals a smooth road to the south for the pair sellers.
As a result, the USD/CHF pair is all set to revisit the monthly low surrounding 0.9165, which is also the lowest level since March 2022.
In a case where the bears keep reins past 0.9165, the 0.9100 round figure and the previous yearly low around 0.9090 will gain the market’s attention.
On the contrary, the support-turned-resistance line stretched from Monday, around 0.9230 by the press time, guards immediate recovery of the USD/CHF pair.
Following that, a three-day-old trend line resistance near 0.9255 could test the pair buyers.
However, the USD/CHF bulls may remain cautious unless witnessing a clear upside break of the key HMA convergence surrounding 0.9275.
USD/CHF: Hourly chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9214
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.9228
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9286
|Daily SMA50
|0.9443
|Daily SMA100
|0.9635
|Daily SMA200
|0.9644
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9252
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9195
|Previous Weekly High
|0.941
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9223
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9471
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9201
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.923
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9217
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9198
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9168
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9141
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9255
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9282
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9312
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
