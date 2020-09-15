USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears attack immediate triangle support

- USD/CHF prints five-day losing streak while declining 0.20% intraday.
- RSI conditions suggest another bounce off the nearby support line.
- 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, 200-HMA add upside barriers.
Despite bouncing off an intraday low of 0.9061, USD/CHF stays on the back foot while trading near 0.9065 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Sustained trading below 200-HMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of August 31 to September 08 upward move, currently at the 0.9120 area, keeps the sellers hopeful. Though, the support line of a short-term symmetrical triangle, at 0.9060 now, questions the USD/CHF pair additional weakness.
Not only the triangle formation but nearly oversold RSI conditions also question the pair’s nearby moves around 0.9060 support.
As a result, the USD/CHF’s bounce off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9075 can be anticipated ahead of the recovery moves to challenge the triangle’s resistance, currently around 0.9090.
It should, however, be noted that any further upside past-0.9090 will be capped by the 0.9120/25 resistance confluence mentioned above.
Alternatively, the pair’s downside break of 0.9060 will aim for 0.9048 and the monthly low of 0.8999 during the additional weakness.
USD/CHF hourly chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9065
|Today Daily Change
|-18 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|0.9083
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.91
|Daily SMA50
|0.9185
|Daily SMA100
|0.9391
|Daily SMA200
|0.9546
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9099
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9058
|Previous Weekly High
|0.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9049
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9074
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9083
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9061
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.904
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9021
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.912
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9142
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY hits three-week lows, eyes 105.00 ahead of Fed
USD/JPY drops to the lowest since August 28 as Japanese trade numbers please Yen buyers. The yen also remains underpinned by the pre-Fed caution trading while Japan's Suga formally takes up the country's leadership.
AUD/USD regains 0.7300 but stays cautious ahead of Fed
AUD/USD is once again challenging highs above 0.7300, heading towards two-week highs. Broad-based US dollar retreat amid a cautious market sentiment lifts the aussie. The bulls pay little heed to the US-China conflict, as all eyes remain on the FOMC decision.
Gold's love affair with bullish trendline continues
Gold trades around a multi-month bullish trendline for the ninth straight day. The Sept. 8 low is now the level to beat for the bears. Throughout the recovery rally, the bulls have persistently struggled to establish a foothold above the trendline hurdle.
WTI: Bullish conditions offer 1:3 R/R setup
WTI is correcting a weekly impulse which gives rise to a bullish trade setup. The price has stalled at resistance and technical indicators have confirmed a bullish environment.
Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar.