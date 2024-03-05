USD/CHF Price Analysis: Aims to recapture three-month high around 0.8900

- USD/CHF focuses on recapturing the crucial resistance of 0.8900 amid a risk-off mood.
- Fed Powell would provide fresh guidance on the interest rate outlook.
- The term of SNB Jordan will be over in the second half of this year.
The USD/CHF pair rises slightly above 0.8850 in Tuesday’s European session as investors turn cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday and the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data later this week.
The Swiss Franc asset extends its upside as the US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounds from two-day low around 103.70. Fed Powell's commentary and the February labor market data will provide fresh insights about when the Fed will start reducing interest rates.
The Swiss Franc fails to find buying interest despite the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) remaining stickier than expectations in February. The monthly CPI rose strongly by 0.6% against 0.2% in January. The monthly pace was significantly higher than required to keep inflation below 2%. The annual CPI at 1.2% was higher than expectations of 1.1% but lower than the prior reading of 1.3%.
Meanwhile, it is announced that the SNB is looking for the successor of Chairman Thomas J. Jordan. The new SNB Chairman will be announced in the second half of this year.
USD/CHF falls while attempting to deliver a breakout of the consolidation formed in a range of 0.8744-0.8898 on a four-hour timeframe. A mild sell-off near the upper end of the consolidation doesn’t indicate a reversal but indicates that US Dollar bulls need more force for a decisive break. The consolidation pattern indicates a sharp volatility contraction. A breakout in the same will result in a volatility expansion, leading to wider ticks and heavy volume.
The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.8822 continues to support the US Dollar bulls.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbs above 60.00. A bullish momentum would emerge if the RSI (14) manages to sustain above the same.
Fresh upside would emerge if the asset breaks above the three-month high around 0.8900, which would unlock upside towards September 20 low at 0.8932 and November 8 low at 0.8976.
On the contrary, a breakdown below February 13 low at 0.8746 would expose the asset to the round-level support of 0.8700, followed by February 1 high around 0.8650.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8855
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.8848
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8799
|Daily SMA50
|0.8662
|Daily SMA100
|0.8756
|Daily SMA200
|0.8831
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8864
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8806
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8893
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8779
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8553
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8842
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8828
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8815
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8781
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8873
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8898
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8932
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD fluctuates near 1.0850, awaiting US PMIs
EUR/USD continues to move up and down in a narrow range at around 1.0850 on Tuesday. The pair stays on the defensive, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid a risk-averse market environment. US ISM Services PMI and Fedspeak hold the key ahead.
GBP/USD holds recovery below 1.2700 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is recovering ground but remains below 1.2700 in the European session on Tuesday. Resurgent haven demand for the US Dollar amid renewed China economic concerns keeps the GBP/USD rebound in check. US ISM Services PMI is awaited.
Gold extends rally beyond $2,120, closes in on all-time highs
Gold gathered bullish momentum and reached a new 2024 high above $2,120 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red below 4.2%, helping XAU/USD push higher ahead of key US data releases.
XRP price rally to $0.70 looks likely despite mass profit-taking
XRP price climbed to a high of $0.6685 on Tuesday, before correcting to $0.6410. XRP price appears to be on an uptrend following the recent rally in Bitcoin, sustaining above the psychologically important level of $0.60.
US ISM Services PMI Preview: Healthy expansion to continue in February Premium
The ISM Services PMI is expected at 53.0 in February, marginally below the previous 53.4. Inflation-related concerns eased after the PCE Price Index matched expectations. The Dollar Index nears the higher end of its latest range but lacks momentum.