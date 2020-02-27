USD/CHF Price Analysis: 50-day SMA challenges further declines

  • USD/CHF trades near a three-week low.
  • Bearish MACD, failures to carry the latest recovery keep sellers hopeful, 50-day SMA acts as near-term key support.
  • 200-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement act as near-term key resistances.

USD/CHF remains on the back foot around 0.9740, down 0.25%, during the initial trading session on Thursday. That said, the quote fails to carry the previous day’s recovery gains.

Even so, a 50-day SMA level of 0.9737 acts as the near-term key support stopping the sellers despite bearish MACD.

Should prices provide a daily closing below 0.9737, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s declines from November 2019 to January 2020, at 0.9709, can flash on the chart.

Assuming the USD/CHF pair’s extended weakness below 0.9709, 0.9700 round-figure and the yearly low surrounding 0.9650 will be in focus of the bears.

On the contrary, 50% Fibonacci retracement level around 0.9820, 200-day SMA figures of 0.9851 and 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement, at 0.9865, cap the pair’s short-term recovery.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9742
Today Daily Change -24 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.25%
Today daily open 0.9766
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9764
Daily SMA50 0.9738
Daily SMA100 0.9823
Daily SMA200 0.9853
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9779
Previous Daily Low 0.9728
Previous Weekly High 0.9851
Previous Weekly Low 0.977
Previous Monthly High 0.9768
Previous Monthly Low 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.976
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9748
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9736
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9707
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9686
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9787
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9808
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9837

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

