Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Sinks nearly 100 pips as UK jobless rate hits decade high

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD sinks nearly 100 pips as UK jobless rate hits decade high

The Pound Sterling dives during the North American session as traders got back to their desks following the US President’s Day holiday. A weaker than expected UK jobs report, weighed on GBP/USD which is down 0.71% or nearly 100 pips at 1.3529. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: At make or a break near 1.3600

The GBP/USD pair claws back half of its early losses during the European trading session on Tuesday, but is still 0.23% down to near 1.3600. The Cable faced intense selling pressure as the Pound Sterling (GBP) declined after the release of the United Kingdom (UK) labor market data for the three months ending December, which showed further deterioration in the job market. Read More...

GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3600 as UK labour data disappoints

The Pound (GBP) accelerated its reversal against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, dipping below 1.3600 and reaching session lows around 1.3570 at the time of writing. UK data released on Tuesday revealed an unexpected unemployment increase in December, adding pressure on the BoE to lower borrowing costs further. Read More...

EUR/USD trims losses, back to 1.1830

EUR/USD trims losses, back to 1.1830

EUR/USD manages to regain some composure, leaving behind part of the earlier losses and reclaim the 1.1830 region on Tuesday. In the meantime, the US Dollar’s upside impulse loses some momentum while investors remain cautious ahead of upcoming US data releases, including the FOMC Minutes.

GBP/USD bounces off lows, retargets 1.3550

GBP/USD bounces off lows, retargets 1.3550

After bottoming out just below the 1.3500 yardstick, GBP/USD now gathers some fresh bids and advances to the 1.3530-1.3540 band in the latter part of Tuesday’s session. Cable’s recovery comes as the Greenback surrenders part of its advance, although it keeps the bullish bias well in place for the day.

Gold remains offered below $5,000

Gold remains offered below $5,000

Gold stays on the defensive on Tuesday, receding to the sub-$5,000 region per troy ounce on the back of the persistent move higher in the Greenback. The precious metal’s decline is also underpinned by the modest uptick in US Treasury yields across the spectrum.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP upside looks limited amid deteriorating retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP upside looks limited amid deteriorating retail demand

The cryptocurrency market extends weakness with major coins including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) trading in sideways price action at the time of writing on Tuesday.

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

In the UK, the latest jobs report made for difficult reading. Nonetheless, this represents yet another reminder for the Bank of England that they need to act swiftly given the collapse in inflation expected over the coming months. 

Ripple slides to $1.45 as downside risks surge

Ripple slides to $1.45 as downside risks surge

Ripple edges lower at the time of writing on Tuesday, from the daily open of $1.48, as headwinds persist across the crypto market. A short-term support is emerging at $1.45, but a buildup of bearish positions could further weaken the derivatives market and prolong the correction.

