USD/CHF nears one-week high amid stronger US Dollar

The Swiss Franc (CHF) edges lower against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, as a firmer Greenback underpins USD/CHF. At the time of writing, the pair trades near 0.7729, hovering close to a one-week high.

The Greenback gains traction after last week’s US labor market and inflation data tempered expectations for early policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading near 97.40, up around 0.32%.

Meanwhile, the latest economic releases lent additional support to the USD. The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index rose to 7.1 in February, beating market expectations of 6.0, though easing slightly from the previous reading of 7.7. The ADP Employment Change four-week average increased to 10.3K, up from a revised 7.8K (previously 6.5K).

On the monetary policy front, traders have scaled back expectations for a near-term Fed rate cut after stronger-than-expected US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data eased concerns about labor market deterioration. Notably, the Unemployment Rate unexpectedly declined to 4.3% from 4.4%.

Even so, softer inflation data have left the door open for the central bank to resume rate cuts in the second half of the year. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, interest rate futures currently point to June as the most likely timing for the first rate cut.

Attention now turns to key economic releases scheduled for later this week. The Fed's Meeting Minutes are due on Wednesday, followed by Friday’s core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index — the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — and the advance estimate of fourth-quarter US Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which could offer fresh guidance on the monetary policy outlook.

On the other hand, reduced safe-haven demand is also capping the upside in the CHF. Signs of diplomatic progress emerged after a second round of high-level nuclear talks between the United States and Iran held earlier on Tuesday in Geneva, easing fears of a potential military escalation.

Iran’s Foreign Minister said that both sides had “reached an understanding on the main principles” with the US. He added that “a new window of opportunity has opened,” expressing hope that the negotiations would lead to a sustainable and negotiated solution.

In Switzerland, the latest inflation data showed Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising just 0.1% in January.. With inflation near the lower end of the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) 0-2% target range, markets expect policymakers to keep rates unchanged at the March meeting and maintain a steady stance through 2026.