USD/CHF Price Analysis: 21-day SMA, seven-week-old falling trendline question buyers

- USD/CHF registers five-day winning streak, rises to a one-week high.
- A downside break of 0.9644 can refresh monthly lows.
- 38.2% Fibonacci retracement could lure buyers during further upside.
USD/CHF takes the bids to 0.9700, following the intra-day high of 0.9702, while heading into the European session on Wednesday.
The pair nears the key short-term resistance confluence including 21-day SMA 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair November-January fall and a descending trend line since December 06 around 0.9707/13.
Should prices manage to provide a daily closing beyond 0.9717, an extended run-up to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9770 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, lows marked on December 31 and January 17 highlights 0.9644 as the immediate support, a break of which could push the bears towards refreshing the 16-month low towards 0.9600 round-figure and then to September 2018 bottom surrounding 0.9540.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9699
|Today Daily Change
|13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|0.9686
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9707
|Daily SMA50
|0.9814
|Daily SMA100
|0.9867
|Daily SMA200
|0.9905
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9691
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9661
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9738
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9613
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0009
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9646
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.968
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9672
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9668
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9698
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9709
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9728
