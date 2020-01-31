USD/CHF Price Analysis: 21-day SMA limits immediate downside

- USD/CHF confronts 23.6% Fibonacci retracement following the bounce off 21-day SMA.
- Early month lows add to the support while 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, 50-day SMA will challenge recovery moves.
USD/CHF takes the bids to 0.9707 during the pre-Europe session on Friday. In doing so, the pair repeats the tendency of staying beyond 21-day SMA while also confronting 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its declines from November 29, 2019, to January 16, 2020.
The sustained trading above short-term SMA is likely to extend the pair’s pullback moves toward a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9770, following the clear break of 0.9820 mark comprising 23.6% of Fibonacci retracement.
However, a 50-day SMA level near 0.9781 and late-December 2019 top surrounding 0.9830 will challenge the buyers.
Alternatively, pair’s daily closing below 21-day SMA level of 0.9700 may recall early-month bottoms close to 0.9665 ahead of testing the monthly low of 0.9613.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9708
|Today Daily Change
|11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|0.9697
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9698
|Daily SMA50
|0.9786
|Daily SMA100
|0.9855
|Daily SMA200
|0.9888
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9744
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9679
|Previous Weekly High
|0.973
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9661
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0009
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9646
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9704
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9669
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9642
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9604
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9734
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9772
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9799
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
