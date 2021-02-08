USD/CHF Price Analysis: 100-HMA tests sellers around 0.9000

- USD/CHF trims early Asian gains while keeping Friday’s pullback from December 01.
- Bulls need to regain above the previous support line, sellers can look towards key Fibonacci retracement supports.
USD/CHF eases to 0.8996 while trimming the early Asian gains during the pre-European session trading on Monday. In doing so, the quote wavers around 100-HMA but keeps Friday’s downside break of an ascending support line from January 02.
As a result, USD/CHF sellers remain hopeful to attack the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January 28 to February 05 upside, respectively at 0.8957 and 0.8937.
Though, any further weakness past-0.8937 will need a confirmatory drop below the 0.8900 threshold to keep the USD/CHF bears happy.
Alternatively, clear trading above 100-HMA level of 0.9000 needs to cross the previous support line, at 0.9035 now, to refresh the monthly peak surrounding 0.9045.
In a case where the USD/CHF bulls remain dominant past-0.9045, December’s peak surrounding 0.9095 and the 0.9100 round-figure will gain the market’s attention.
USD/CHF hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8998
|Today Daily Change
|7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.8991
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8911
|Daily SMA50
|0.8892
|Daily SMA100
|0.9014
|Daily SMA200
|0.9191
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9046
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8989
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9046
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8901
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8926
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8758
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.901
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9024
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8971
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8952
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8915
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9028
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9065
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9085
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Vulnerable to potential “sell the fact” trade on US stimulus
EUR/USD trades around 1.2050, carving out a bullish candlestick pattern and signaling a reversal higher. However, the rally may remain elusive if the global stock markets witness a wave of profit-taking on well-flagged US fiscal stimulus, putting a bid under the anti-risk US dollar.
DOGE targets 30% upswing to $0.10 but analysts believe a crash is imminent
Dogecoin has been trending ever since the ‘Reddit Rebellion’ was picked up by mainstream media. Telegrams groups and celebrities have done their fair share of promoting the coin, adding fuel to the mounting speculation around it.
Gold trades under 50-week SMA
Gold has pulled back by $10 from the session high of $1,818, having failed to keep gains above the 50-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) hurdle at $1,815 early Monday. The weekly chart shows the path of least resistance is to the downside.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
Dollar Index eyes key support after Friday's bearish reversal
The dollar index holds support at 91.00 after Friday's rejection at 91.60. The greenback's corrective bounce from the Jan. 6 low of 89.21 looks to have ended, Friday's bearish outside day candle indicates. The index fell by 0.5%, as the US NFP posted a partly gain of 49K jobs in Jan.