USD/CHF plunges towards 0.8900 as soft US CPI and falling yields weigh

- The USD/CHF fell by more than 1%, settling around 0.8915.
- The USD weakened as markets are confident that the Fed won’t hike in December.
- Markets focus shifts to PPI and Retail Sales figures on Wednesday.
The USD/CHF saw an impressive downward spiral on Tuesday, declining near 0.8915, seeing a loss of more than 1%, mainly driven by a broad US weakness following the report of October inflation figures from the US.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the US October Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 3.2% YoY, below both previous forecasts and the rate of its prior month. Additionally, core CPI inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, dropped to 4% YoY, below both September's rate and the estimated 4.1%. On a monthly basis, it decelerated to 0.2%, below both last month's reading and the predicted 0.3%.
The inflation figures had a direct impact on US government bond yields as the rate for the 2-year bond rate fell to 4.84%, and the 5 and 10-year yields were observed falling to 4.44% and 4.45%. As a result, these yield movements may signify that markets are cheering that a potential rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in December may no longer be on the table with inflation and the labor market cooling down. Now, attention turns to the next set of data, which will provide insight into how long the central bank will maintain restrictive interest rates to start shaping expectations on rate cuts.
On Wednesday, the Producer Price Index (PPI) is expected to have decelerated to 1.9% YoY, while Retail Sales are seen declining by 0.3% in October.
USD/CHF levels to watch
Analysing the daily chart, the USD/CHF has a bearish bias, with indicators reflecting that the sellers are strengthening. Exhibiting a downtrend below its midline, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) supports this view, as well as the Moving Average Convergence (MACD), as it lays larger red bars. In the larger context, the pair is also below the 20 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) but above the 100-day SMA$, indicating that the bulls continue to exhibit strength on the larger time frames despite the bearish sentiment seen in the short-term.
Supports: 0.8900 (100-day SMA), 0.8870, 0.8850.
Resistances: 0.8930, 0.8950, 0.9000 (20 and 200-day SMA convergence).
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8912
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0106
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.18
|Today daily open
|0.9018
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8999
|Daily SMA50
|0.9024
|Daily SMA100
|0.8902
|Daily SMA200
|0.8999
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9052
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9007
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9046
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8954
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8888
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9024
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9035
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8981
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8955
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9044
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9071
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9089
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers below 1.2500 ahead of UK inflation data
GBP/USD floats around 1.2480 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair saw a notable surge of 1.79%, reaching the 1.2500 zone following the release of weaker US inflation data overnight.
EUR/USD remains capped below the 1.0900 mark amid overbought condition
The EUR/USD surges above 1.0850 but faces rejection below the 1.0900 mark during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. The weaker-than-expected US inflation data exerts some selling pressure on the US Dollar (USD) and supports the EUR/USD pair.
Gold holds steady just below weekly high touched on Tuesday amid weaker USD
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its weekly gains registered over the past two days and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Wednesday. The USD ticks higher and recovers a part of the previous day's slump to its lowest level since September 1.
Polygon powers Layer 2 network, aims to connect 50 million users to Ethereum
OKX used Polygon’s open-source codebase, CDK, to build a Layer 2 network X1 that onboards its users to the Ethereum ecosystem. Polygon’s technology makes it possible for users to join the global on-chain ecosystem of Ethereum and access other CDK chain’s liquidity.
CPI down to 3.2%: Is the inflation battle won?
Prior to 2022 and 2023, the monthly CPI announcements from the BLS were a point of interest but not a make-or-break event. However, all eyes have been on the CPI lately, and October’s print gave the financial markets a big jolt.