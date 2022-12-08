USD/CHF oscillates around 0.9400 ahead of US five-year inflation expectations

- USD/CHF is hovering around 0.9400 as investors await fresh impetus for further guidance.
- The risk-on impulse is expected to restrict the US Dollar from gaining strength.
- The US economy may show a mild contraction in the first half of CY2023.
The USD/CHF pair is displaying back-and-forth moves near the round-level hurdle of 0.9400 in the Tokyo session as investors are awaiting the release of the five-year consumer inflation expectations in the United States for further guidance. The Swiss franc asset is attempting to cross the immediate hurdle of 0.9410, however, the risk-on impulse is restricting the US Dollar from gaining strength.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is facing barricades around the critical resistance of 105.20 amid the risk appetite theme. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields have attempted a rebound after dropping to near 3.40% on Wednesday. The return on long-term US Treasury bonds has resurfaced to near 3.45%.
Escalating uncertainty over Federal Reserve (Fed)’s policy outlook has triggered anxiety among market participants. With upbeat United States economic data, investors are anticipating more interest rate hikes by the Fed to offset fresh inflation triggers. Also, it will force a recession as firms will trim or tick to the current extent of economic activities due to higher interest obligations.
Bank of America (BoA) CEO Brian Moynihan told investors at a Goldman Sachs financial conference that the United States economy will show "negative growth" in the first part of 2023, but the contraction will be "mild."
Going forward, investors will keep an eye on US five-year Consumer Inflation Expectations, which will release on Friday.
On the Swiss franc front, investors are shifting their focus toward the interest rate decision by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), which is scheduled for next week. SNB Chairman Thomas J. Jordan is expected to continue with policy easing as the inflationary pressures are marginally above the desired rate. This week, the Swiss Unemployment Rate dropped to 2.1% lower than expectations and the prior release of 2.0%.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.941
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.9403
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9467
|Daily SMA50
|0.9755
|Daily SMA100
|0.9698
|Daily SMA200
|0.9645
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9438
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9364
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9548
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9392
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.941
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9365
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9327
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9291
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.944
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9476
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9514
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6750 after Australia Trade Balance, RBA Bulletin
AUD/USD stays pressured around the intraday low near 0.6720, paying little heed to Aussie data during early Thursday. Not only the unimpressive trade data from Australia but mixed comments from the RBA’s quarterly Bulletin and risk catalysts also restrict the Aussie pair’s immediate moves.
EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.0500 with eyes on ECB President Lagarde
EUR/USD struggles to defend the previous day’s corrective bounce around 1.0510-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair portrays the market’s inaction amid a light calendar and mixed sentiment.
Gold eyes further upside on downbeat United States Treasury bond yields
Gold price seesaws around $1,785, after posting the biggest daily gains in a week, as buyers seek more clues to approach the five-month top marked earlier in the week. The yellow metal’s latest run-up could be linked to the downbeat performance of the United States Treasury bond yields.
Congressman calls SEC Chair Gensler “singularly responsible” for FTX collapse as the latter aims at crypto
FTX’s collapse was unprecedented. Retail and institutional investors took a hit along with FTX’s creditors. However, according to a letter by Congressman Ritchie Torres, all of this could have been avoided had the SEC and its Chairman Gary Gensler intervened earlier.
Mixed affair for equities as losses ease
A mixed affair for markets today has seen the DAX and Nasdaq underperform. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada has lifted rates once more, although the recent rise in variable mortgages will likely limit future hikes.