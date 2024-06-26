USD/CHF moves above 0.8950 due to expectations of delaying Fed rate cuts

- USD/CHF appreciates as the Fed may delay rate cuts to bring inflation under control.
- CME FedWatch Tool indicates a decrease to 67.7% odds of a Fed rate cut in September, down from 68.5% the previous day.
- The Swiss Franc may limit its downside as political and geopolitical uncertainty has driven safe-haven flows.
USD/CHF continues to gain ground for the second consecutive day, trading around 0.8960 during the early European session on Wednesday. This upside could be attributed to the higher US Dollar (USD) due to heightened expectations of delaying interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). According to the CME FedWatch Tool, investors are pricing in 67.7% odds of a Fed rate cut in September, compared to 68.5% a day earlier.
Reuters cited Fed Governor Michelle Bowman repeating her view on Tuesday that holding the policy rate steady for some time will likely be enough to bring inflation under control. Meanwhile, Fed Governor Lisa Cook said it would be appropriate to cut interest rates "at some point" given significant progress on inflation and a gradual cooling of the labor market, though she remained vague about the timing of the easing.
The Greenback also receives support due to the potential risk aversion, which could be attributed to the investors’ caution ahead of the key US economic data releases later this week. The revised US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter (Q1) is scheduled to be released on Thursday, followed by the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index on Friday.
On the Swiss side, the Swiss Franc (CHF) may find support as political uncertainty in France and the rise of far-right parties in European Parliament elections have driven safe-haven flows. The yield on the 10-year Swiss government bond has declined to 0.56%, the lowest level since August 2022.
Moreover, ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine could further fuel the flight to safety, benefiting the safe-haven CHF. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the most intense phase of the attack against Hamas in Gaza is nearing its end, according to CNN. Meanwhile, Russia has condemned the US for a "barbaric" strike in Crimea, which utilized US-provided missiles, resulting in the deaths of at least four people, including children, and injuring 151 others.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.896
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.8947
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8944
|Daily SMA50
|0.9042
|Daily SMA100
|0.8972
|Daily SMA200
|0.8892
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8953
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8913
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8945
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8827
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9225
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8988
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8938
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8928
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8923
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8898
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8883
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8962
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8977
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9002
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
