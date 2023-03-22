USD/CHF keeps Fed inflicted losses below 0.9200 ahead of SNB Interest Rate Decision

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • USD/CHF fades bounce off one-week low ahead of Swiss National Bank Monetary Policy announcements.
  • Fed’s dovish rate hike drown US Dollar even as Chairman Powell, US Treasury Secretary Yellen offered corrective bounce afterward.
  • SNB is likely to announce 0.50% rate hike but Monetary Policy Assessment will be crucial to watch amid banking crisis.

USD/CHF retreats to 0.9173, following the Federal Reserve (Fed) induced slump to one-week low, as traders prepare for the Swiss National Bank (SNB) announcements during early Thursday.

On Wednesday, US Federal Reserve (Fed) matched market forecasts and announced 0.25% rate hike but failed to propel the US Dollar as the Fed statement mentioned “some additional policy firming may be appropriate,” instead of “ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate”. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, however, tried to tame the rate cut hopes by saying that officials do not see rate cuts for this year, which in turn allowed breathing space to the greenback bears in the last.

Apart from the Fed announcements, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments also allowed the US Dollar Index to rebound from a seven-week low, by way of challenging the risk appetite, as she ruled out considering “blanket insurance” for bank deposits. 

Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed in the red but yields and the US Dollar Index (DXY) both closed in the red.

Looking ahead, the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) Interest Rate Decision is the key for the USD/CHF pair traders to watch as the bank is likely to announce a dovish hike considering the latest banking sector fallouts, mainly surrounding Credit Suisse. Should the SNB accepts challenges to the economic outlook from the latest banking sector turmoil, the USD/CHF may pay recent losses.

Apart from the SNB, the second-tier US data relating to activities and jobs will also be important to watch for clear directions.

Technical analysis

A sustained break of the 50-DMA, around 0.9255 by the press time, directs USD/CHF towards the 0.9100 threshold but multiple lows marked near 0.9085 and 0.9070 can probe the bears afterward.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9173
Today Daily Change -0.0051
Today Daily Change % -0.55%
Today daily open 0.9224
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9319
Daily SMA50 0.926
Daily SMA100 0.9352
Daily SMA200 0.954
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9317
Previous Daily Low 0.921
Previous Weekly High 0.9342
Previous Weekly Low 0.9072
Previous Monthly High 0.9429
Previous Monthly Low 0.9059
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9251
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9276
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9183
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9143
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9076
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9291
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9358
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9398

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Five-day run for the Euro comes to an end Premium

EUR/USD: Five-day run for the Euro comes to an end

EUR/USD hit a seven-week high on Thursday, but a stronger US Dollar triggered a correction. The pair failed again to hold above 1.0900 and dropped below 1.0850. The DXY rebounded despite the decline in US yields. On Friday, Eurozone and US PMIs will be watched closely. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 on BOE day

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 on BOE day

Following a pullback with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's policy announcements, GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The pair remains on track to post gains for the second straight day as the US Dollar struggles to find demand.

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD hits fresh highs above $2,000 as US yields resume slide Premium

Gold: XAU/USD hits fresh highs above $2,000 as US yields resume slide

Spot gold rose further during the American session, climbing again above $2,000/oz, despite the modest recovery of the US Dollar. US yields resumed the decline, boosting the yellow metal. The US 10-year yield fell to 3.42%, the lowest since Monday.

Gold News

SEC issues alert, states crypto service providers may not be complying with US laws

SEC issues alert, states crypto service providers may not be complying with US laws

The crypto market has been in the crosshairs of the SEC for a while now. The lack of clear regulations and the recent collapse of crypto companies and tokens has increased concerns among investors. The regulatory body has issued an alert for potential investors.

Read more

International outlook: Global Economy Proving Resilient, for Now

International outlook: Global Economy Proving Resilient, for Now

Wells Fargo analysts forecast a modestly softer U.S. dollar than previously, and forecast the trade-weighted dollar against the advanced foreign economies to depreciate by 3% by the end of 2023 and a further 5% in 2024

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures