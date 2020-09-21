USD/CHF jumps to near two-week tops, around mid-0.9100s

- USD/CHF regained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Monday.
- A strong pickup in the USD demand was seen as a key factor driving the pair higher.
- The positive move seemed unaffected by a selloff across the global equity markets.
The USD/CHF pair rallied around 65 pips from the early European session swing lows and shot to 1-1/2-week tops, around mid-0.9100s in the last hour.
Following an early dip to the 0.9085 region, the pair caught some fresh bids and turned positive for the second consecutive session on Monday amid a strong pickup in the US dollar demand. The ever-increasing coronavirus cases dampened hopes of a V-shaped economic recovery and boosted the greenback's status as the global reserve currency, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor driving the pair higher.
The USD bulls seemed largely unaffected by a steep fall in the US Treasury bond yields and fading hopes for another round of the US fiscal stimulus measures. Investors remain worried that the lack of additional fiscal measures could halt the current US economic recovery. Nevertheless, the USD price dynamics was seen as the only factor driving the USD/CHF pair higher during the first half of the trading action on Monday.
Meanwhile, negative developments surrounding the coronavirus saga weighed heavily on investors' sentiment and dented demand for perceived riskier assets. The anti-risk flow was evident from a selloff across the global equity markets, which tends to underpin demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc and keep a lid on any strong gains for the USD/CHF pair, at least for the time being.
From a technical perspective, the USD/CHF pair was last seen hovering near 50-day SMA resistance, around mid-0.9100s, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Bulls might then push the pair further towards monthly tops, around the 0.9200 mark, touched on September 8th.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday. Hence, the key focus will be on the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech. Powell's comments might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.915
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|0.9115
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.91
|Daily SMA50
|0.916
|Daily SMA100
|0.9368
|Daily SMA200
|0.9532
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9117
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9075
|Previous Weekly High
|0.914
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9052
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9101
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9091
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9088
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9061
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9046
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.913
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9144
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9171
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
