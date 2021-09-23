USD/CHF holds steady near mid-0.9200s, moves little post-SNB

- USD/CHF witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action through the early European session.
- The market reacted little after the SNB announced its monetary policy decision on Thursday.
- The risk-on mood, the Fed’s more hawkish tilt supports prospects for some near-term upside.
The USD/CHF pair held steady near mid-0.9200s through the early European session and moved little after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) announced its policy decision.
The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's post-FOMC bounce from the 0.9215 region and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the trading action on Thursday. The US dollar retreated a bit from one-month tops touched in reaction to the Fed's more hawkish tilt and acted as a headwind for the USD/CHF pair.
However, the prevalent risk-on mood continued undermining demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc and helped limit the downside for the USD/CHF pair. Traders seemed rather unimpressed by the fact that the SNB board members decided to leave the monetary policy settings unchanged at the September quarter monetary policy assessment this Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Fed indicated that moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted if economic progress continues broadly as expected. Moreover, Fed Chair Jerome Powell added that the pandemic-era asset purchases could stop completely by mid-2022. Adding to this, the dot plot revealed a growing inclination to raise interest rates in 2022.
This should help revive the USD demand and supports prospects for some near-term appreciating move for the USD/CHF pair. Hence, any meaningful dip might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited. Traders now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Weekly Jobless Claims and flash PMI print, for a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9244
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.9256
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9198
|Daily SMA50
|0.9168
|Daily SMA100
|0.9123
|Daily SMA200
|0.9098
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9273
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9216
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9325
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9164
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9019
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9251
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9237
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9223
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9191
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9166
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9281
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9306
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9338
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
