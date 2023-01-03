- US Dollar recovers momentum during the American session as market sentiment deteriorates.
- Swiss Franc falls across the board, EUR/CHF rises toward 0.9900.
- USD/CHF has best performance in weeks, gains 1.40%.
The USD/CHF is rising sharply on Tuesday amid a stronger US Dollar across the board and also amid a slide of the Swiss Franc. The pair peaked on European hours at 0.9398, the highest level since December 8 and then pulled back finding support at 0.9315. It is moving back toward daily highs as Wall Street extend losses.
The pair is back above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (now support at 0.9305) for the first time since early November. The recovery takes place after USD/CHF held above 0.9200. Above 0.9400, the next barrier is seen at 0.9430.
Dollar recovers momentum, Wall Street turns red
After a positive opening, the Dow Jones is falling by 0.53% and the Nasdaq drops by more than 1%. The deterioration in market sentiment is boosting the US Dollar after a previous correction. The DXY peaked at 104.85, and the pulled back to 104.15; as of writing it is at 104.65 up 1.15% for the day.
At the same time, US yields are also moving to the upside reversing an initial decline. The US 10-year yield stands at 3.78% and the two-year is back above 4.40%.
The Swiss Franc is among the worst performers amid a rally in Swiss bonds. The Switzerland 10-year bond yield is falling by 8.50% at 1.46%, moving away from the multi-year high it hit last week at 1.62%.
Technical levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9382
|Today Daily Change
|0.0136
|Today Daily Change %
|1.47
|Today daily open
|0.9246
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9309
|Daily SMA50
|0.9522
|Daily SMA100
|0.9652
|Daily SMA200
|0.9643
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9274
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9223
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9338
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9201
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9471
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9201
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9243
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9255
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9221
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9196
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.917
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9273
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9299
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9324
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
