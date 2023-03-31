- USD/CHF drops as US core PCE rose by 4.6% YoY, below the previous month.
- The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment was below expected.
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Presses toward 0.9100, but sellers struggle to break that support below.
USD/CHF falls to a new weekly low below 0.9126, sponsored by economic data from the United States (US) showing that inflation is cooling down. Hence, bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) might pause its tightening cycle, increasing, meaning the greenback would be under pressure. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9127, below its opening price.
US core PCE edges lower, cementing the case for a Fed’s pause
The Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge for inflation, the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), rose by 4.6% YoY, below the previous month’s 4.7%. On a monthly basis, inflation that excludes food and energy rose by 0.3%, below estimates of 0.4%.
Of late, the University of Michigan’s (UoM) Consumer Sentiment was below estimates of 67 and came at 62. According to Joanne Hsu, director of the survey, said, “Overall, our data revealed multiple signs that consumers increasingly expect a recession ahead.” The same study showed that inflation expectations for one year stood at 3.6%, down from 3.8%, while for a 5-year horizon, consumers estimate inflation at 2.9%.
The USD/CHF extended its losses amidst positive news on the US front. Although the Boston Fed President Susan Collins welcomed the data, she said it hadn’t changed her outlook, adding that the Fed has more work to do.
On the Switzerland front, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) continued to tighten monetary conditions when it raised rates by 50 bps on March 23 toward the 1.50% area. Furthermore, Retail Sales in February rose by 0.3% compared with the previous year, giving a leg-down to the USD/CHF pair.
USD/CHF Technical analysis
Even though the USD/CHF continued to press towards the 0.9100 figure, the sellers could not register a decisive break below the latter. Technical indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Rate of Change (RoC) are flat, suggesting that sellers are jumping from the boat. However, if the USD/CHF dives below 0.9100, that would open the door to challenge the YTD low at 0.9059. On the flip side, buyers reclaiming 0.9150 could pave the way for a recovery to 0.9200 and beyond.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9131
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.9129
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9247
|Daily SMA50
|0.9251
|Daily SMA100
|0.93
|Daily SMA200
|0.9521
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9201
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9126
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.912
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9429
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9059
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9155
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9172
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9103
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9078
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9029
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9178
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9226
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9252
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
