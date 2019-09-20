USD/CHF hits fresh daily highs at 0.9935, consolidates modest weekly gains

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Swiss Franc and US Dollar among top performers on Friday. 
  • USD/CHF finds support above 0.9900, remains capped below 0.9940.

The USD/CHF pair printed a fresh daily high at 0.9935 but it was unable to extend gains and it trades at 0.9925/30, flat for the day, and up 30 pips from the level it had a week ago. 

The Swiss Franc, the Yen, and the US dollar are the top performers on Friday. The USD/CHF continue to trade sideways in the 0.9900-0.9930 range following Fed official's comments and a new repo operation. Rosengren argued the US economy didn't need extra stimulus while  Vice-Chair Clarida considered the rate cut as insurance against downside risks.

Overall, the pair continues to move in a bullish trend despite the Fed rate cut and the no change from the Swiss National Bank. Some better-than-expected US economic reports and a rebound in US yields supported USD/CHF over the week. 

Levels to watch 

Earlier during the week USD/CHF was rejected from above 0.9950 and pulled back. The four hours chart shows the pair testing the 20 simple moving average that stands around 0.9930/35. A consolidation on top would point to a test of 0.9950, a critical level that if broken would strengthen the US Dollar

On the downside, the immediate support is the 0.9900 area and below attention would turn to 0.9885, the 20-day moving average and also the weekly low; a close under that level could signal an interim top, leaving USD/CHF vulnerable to more losses. 
 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9926
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 0.9928
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9879
Daily SMA50 0.9844
Daily SMA100 0.9909
Daily SMA200 0.995
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9984
Previous Daily Low 0.9899
Previous Weekly High 0.9947
Previous Weekly Low 0.9854
Previous Monthly High 0.9976
Previous Monthly Low 0.9659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9931
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9952
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.989
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9852
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9805
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9975
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0022
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.006

 

 

