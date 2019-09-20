USD/CHF hits fresh daily highs at 0.9935, consolidates modest weekly gains

- Swiss Franc and US Dollar among top performers on Friday.
- USD/CHF finds support above 0.9900, remains capped below 0.9940.
The USD/CHF pair printed a fresh daily high at 0.9935 but it was unable to extend gains and it trades at 0.9925/30, flat for the day, and up 30 pips from the level it had a week ago.
The Swiss Franc, the Yen, and the US dollar are the top performers on Friday. The USD/CHF continue to trade sideways in the 0.9900-0.9930 range following Fed official's comments and a new repo operation. Rosengren argued the US economy didn't need extra stimulus while Vice-Chair Clarida considered the rate cut as insurance against downside risks.
Overall, the pair continues to move in a bullish trend despite the Fed rate cut and the no change from the Swiss National Bank. Some better-than-expected US economic reports and a rebound in US yields supported USD/CHF over the week.
Levels to watch
Earlier during the week USD/CHF was rejected from above 0.9950 and pulled back. The four hours chart shows the pair testing the 20 simple moving average that stands around 0.9930/35. A consolidation on top would point to a test of 0.9950, a critical level that if broken would strengthen the US Dollar.
On the downside, the immediate support is the 0.9900 area and below attention would turn to 0.9885, the 20-day moving average and also the weekly low; a close under that level could signal an interim top, leaving USD/CHF vulnerable to more losses.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9926
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.9928
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9879
|Daily SMA50
|0.9844
|Daily SMA100
|0.9909
|Daily SMA200
|0.995
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9984
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9899
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9947
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9854
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9931
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9952
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.989
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9805
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9975
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0022
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.006
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling to hold onto 1.10 as USD gains ground
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.10, as the US dollar gradually advances. Two White House advisers expressed contradicting accounts of US-Sino trade talks, causing confusion. Germany refrained from adding fiscal stimulus.
GBP/USD trades around 1.25 as EU pours cold water on Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading around 1.25, off the two-month highs of 1.2582 as EU officials cast doubts about the seriousness of the new UK proposals on Brexit.
USD/JPY Forecast: A breakout of 108.50 should put the 109.30 area on the radar
The USD/JPY is seeing some corrective downside after recent tops and failure at the 108.50 region, which continues to cap occasional bullish attempts for the time being.
Gold climbs further beyond $1500 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Friday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range held over the past two weeks or so.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Ethereum points to the Moon as Bitcoin takes a break
ETH/USD exceeds $220 and is bidding to lead the market. Bitcoin sets a bear trap and recaptures $10,000. XRP stalls between technical levels and fails to consolidate $0.30.