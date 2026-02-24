New Zealand Dollar drifts higher above 0.5950 on US trade uncertainty

The NZD/USD pair gains momentum to near 0.5965 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday, bolstered by a weaker US Dollar (USD). US trade policy uncertainty continues to weigh on the Greenback against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). The US January Producer Price Index (PPI) reports will be the highlights later on Friday.

Renewed uncertainty regarding US trade policies emerges after the US Supreme Court struck down earlier emergency tariffs, prompting President Trump to propose a new 15% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act.

Additionally, Trump's administration is considering new national security tariffs on a half-dozen industries, per the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Monday. The source said that the new tariffs, to be issued under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, would be separate from a 15% global levy that the US President announced on Saturday. Fresh tariff uncertainty could undermine the Greenback and act as a tailwind for the pair in the near term.

On the other hand, a dovish hold by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) might cap the upside for the NZD. The New Zealand central bank decided to hold the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at its February policy meeting. During the press conference, RBNZ new Governor Anna Breman signaled an accommodative stance, pushing expectations for the first potential rate hike to late 2026.