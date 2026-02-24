TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Australian Dollar extends the range play vs. USD as tariff woes counter RBA-Fed divergence

  • AUD/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction amid a combination of diverging forces.
  • Tariff jitters weigh on investors’ sentiment and cap the Aussie amid a modest USD uptick.
  • The divergent RBA-Fed outlooks support spot prices ahead of Australian inflation figures.
Australian Dollar extends the range play vs. USD as tariff woes counter RBA-Fed divergence
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair consolidates in a narrow band around mid-0.7000s during the Asian session on Tuesday, and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's modest pullback from over a one-week top. Spot prices, however, remain confined in an over one-week-old trading range as traders opt to wait for the monthly Australian consumer inflation figures on Wednesday before placing fresh directional bets.

The crucial data will be the first test of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish stance following a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike earlier this month and will play a key role in influencing the Australian Dollar (AUD). In the meantime, renewed trade-related uncertainties continue to weigh on investors' sentiment, which, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick, acts as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair.

However, concerns about the economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's new global levy of 15% and expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs at least two times this year might cap the upside for the USD. Moreover, the dovish Fed outlook marks a significant divergence in comparison to bets for another rate hike by the RBA in 2026, which could support the AUD/USD pair.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a breakdown through the short-term trading range support and acceptance below the 0.7000 psychological mark before confirming that spot prices have topped out. Traders now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and the Richmond Manufacturing PMI – for some impetus later during the North American session.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.06%0.01%0.14%0.04%-0.02%-0.06%0.14%
EUR-0.06%-0.04%0.11%-0.02%-0.08%-0.12%0.08%
GBP-0.01%0.04%0.15%0.02%-0.03%-0.07%0.13%
JPY-0.14%-0.11%-0.15%-0.10%-0.16%-0.21%-0.00%
CAD-0.04%0.02%-0.02%0.10%-0.06%-0.10%0.10%
AUD0.02%0.08%0.03%0.16%0.06%-0.04%0.16%
NZD0.06%0.12%0.07%0.21%0.10%0.04%0.20%
CHF-0.14%-0.08%-0.13%0.00%-0.10%-0.16%-0.20%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD gains traction to near 1.1800 as tariff uncertainty weighs on US Dollar

EUR/USD gains traction to near 1.1800 as tariff uncertainty weighs on US Dollar

The EUR/USD pair holds positive ground around 1.1795 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar weakens against the Euro amid US tariff uncertainty. The release of the US January Producer Price Index report will be in the spotlight later on Friday. 

GBP/USD treads water near 1.3500 as BoE-Fed divergence debate stalls

GBP/USD treads water near 1.3500 as BoE-Fed divergence debate stalls

GBP/USD spent Monday spinning in place as market participants await a fresh catalyst to break the pair out of its recent range. The BoE's February hold came with a surprisingly dovish 5-4 split, and UK Consumer Price Index data last week showed inflation easing to 3.0%, reinforcing the case for earlier rate cuts, with most economists now looking to April or March for the next move. 

Gold falls below $5,200 amid pullback from monthly highs

Gold falls below $5,200 amid pullback from monthly highs

Gold price is back under the $5,200 level in the Asian session on Tuesday, pulling back from the highest level in four weeks reached at $5,250 earlier on. The Gold price upsurge was fuelled by heightened geopolitical tensions and global trade uncertainty following US tariff decisions. However, an improvement in risk sentiment and a fresh US Dollar upswing trigger a corrective decline in the yellow metal. 

Solana DeFi platform Step Finance to close operations following treasury hack

Solana DeFi platform Step Finance to close operations following treasury hack

The Solana based decentralized finance platform Step Finance announced it will end all operations effective immediately following a breach that drained its treasury.

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

On February 20th, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s global tariffs under IEEPA authority were unconstitutional, effectively nullifying the framework. However, the relief was short-lived. Within hours, Trump floated a 15% blanket tariff under an alternative legal authority.

XRP recovers slightly as bearish sentiment dominates crypto market

XRP recovers slightly as bearish sentiment dominates crypto market

Ripple is rising above $1.40 at the time of writing on Monday amid fresh tariff-triggered headwinds in the broader cryptocurrency market. The sell-off to $1.33, the token’s intraday low, can be attributed to macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and risk-averse sentiment among other factors.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers