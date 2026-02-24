Canadian Dollar softens to near 1.3700 despite tariff uncertainty

The USD/CAD pair gathers strength to near 1.3715 during the early Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) edges higher against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) despite American trade policy uncertainty. The Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the US January Producer Price Index (PPI) reports will be the highlights later on Friday.

Uncertainty around tariffs intensified following US President Donald Trump's warning that countries should not back away from recently negotiated trade deals with the US after the Supreme Court struck down his emergency tariffs. Trump said that he would impose a blanket 15% levy on imports, which could undermine the Greenback against the CAD.

Persistent geopolitical risks could lift crude oil prices and provide some support to the commodity-linked Loonie. The New York Times reported on Sunday that Trump is considering limited airstrikes on Iran.

He said that if diplomacy or any initial targeted US attack does not lead Iran to give in to his demands that it give up its nuclear program, he will consider a much bigger attack in the coming months. It is worth noting that Canada is a major oil-exporting country, and high crude oil prices generally have a positive impact on the CAD.

Traders will keep an eye on the Canadian GDP data on Friday, which is expected to grow by 0.1% MoM in December. Any signs of weakening in the Canadian economy could weigh on the CAD and act as a tailwind for the pair in the near term.