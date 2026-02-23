Ripple (XRP) is rising above $1.40 at the time of writing on Monday amid fresh tariff-triggered headwinds in the broader cryptocurrency market. The sell-off to $1.33, the token’s intraday low, can be attributed to macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and risk-averse sentiment among other factors.

XRP inflows slow as Bitcoin, Ethereum see capital exit

Inflows into XRP-related investment products declined to $3.5 million last week, according to the CoinShares report. In hindsight, this marks a 90% drop from the previous week’s $33 million in inflows. The total assets under management average $2.6 billion, with YTD inflows at $151 million.

Crypto fund flows | Source: CoinShares

Meanwhile, demand for Bitcoin-linked financial products remained on the back foot, with cumulative outflows reaching $215 million last week. Despite the sell-off that has dragged the Crypto King below $65,000, the total assets under management stand at $104 billion. However, YTD outflows average $1.3 billion, according to CoinShares.

“Bitcoin remains the key proponent of this negative sentiment, seeing US$215m in outflows, while short-bitcoin investment products saw renewed interest with US$5.5m inflows, the largest of any asset,” CoinShares reports.

Ethereum, like Bitcoin, experienced an extended capital exit last week, with outflows totalling $36.5 million. The leading asset YTD outflows stand at $494 million, while cumulative assets under management exceed $15 million.

As for retail interest, XRP derivatives are showing stability, as futures Open Interest (OI) rises slightly to $2.4 billion on Monday from $2.33 billion the previous day. CoinGlass data affirms OI’s stability, which has remained above $2.32 billion since its drop to $2.56 billion on February 16.

A steady increase in OI suggests that investors are leaning into risk as confidence in the token improves, increasing the odds of a potential recovery in the coming sessions.

XRP Futures OI Source: CoinGlass

Technical outlook: Assessing XRP’s recovery potential

XRP hovers around $1.40, supported by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, which holds above its signal line on the daily chart. However, as green histogram bars contract, the remittance token’s upside may limit further price increases.

At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 39 remains well below neutral on the daily chart, aligning with the overall weak technical structure.

XRP/USDT daily chart

The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.66, the 100-day EMA at $1.87 and the 200-day EMA at $2.09 are sloping lower, indicating that XRP could face an extended downside movement, aiming for the intraday low at $1.33, the October 10 support at $1.25.

If sentiment improves and investors increase exposure, a modest increase would bring XRP to the supply zone at $1.54, aligning with the February 6 low at $1.12.