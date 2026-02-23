TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

XRP recovers slightly as bearish sentiment dominates crypto market

  • XRP recovers from an intraday low of $1.33, but bearish pressure persists in the long term.
  • XRP investment products recorded $3.5 million in capital inflows last week, while both Bitcoin and Ethereum's registered outflows.
  • The XRP futures Open Interest holds at $2.4 billion as retail interest recovers slightly from last week’s lows.
XRP recovers slightly as bearish sentiment dominates crypto market
John IsigeJohn IsigeFXStreet

Ripple (XRP) is rising above $1.40 at the time of writing on Monday amid fresh tariff-triggered headwinds in the broader cryptocurrency market. The sell-off to $1.33, the token’s intraday low, can be attributed to macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and risk-averse sentiment among other factors.

XRP inflows slow as Bitcoin, Ethereum see capital exit

Inflows into XRP-related investment products declined to $3.5 million last week, according to the CoinShares report. In hindsight, this marks a 90% drop from the previous week’s $33 million in inflows. The total assets under management average $2.6 billion, with YTD inflows at $151 million.

Crypto fund flows | Source: CoinShares

Meanwhile, demand for Bitcoin-linked financial products remained on the back foot, with cumulative outflows reaching $215 million last week. Despite the sell-off that has dragged the Crypto King below $65,000, the total assets under management stand at $104 billion. However, YTD outflows average $1.3 billion, according to CoinShares.

“Bitcoin remains the key proponent of this negative sentiment, seeing US$215m in outflows, while short-bitcoin investment products saw renewed interest with US$5.5m inflows, the largest of any asset,” CoinShares reports.

Ethereum, like Bitcoin, experienced an extended capital exit last week, with outflows totalling $36.5 million. The leading asset YTD outflows stand at $494 million, while cumulative assets under management exceed $15 million. 

As for retail interest, XRP derivatives are showing stability, as futures Open Interest (OI) rises slightly to $2.4 billion on Monday from $2.33 billion the previous day. CoinGlass data affirms OI’s stability, which has remained above $2.32 billion since its drop to $2.56 billion on February 16. 

A steady increase in OI suggests that investors are leaning into risk as confidence in the token improves, increasing the odds of a potential recovery in the coming sessions.

XRP Futures OI Source: CoinGlass

Technical outlook: Assessing XRP’s recovery potential 

XRP hovers around $1.40, supported by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, which holds above its signal line on the daily chart. However, as green histogram bars contract, the remittance token’s upside may limit further price increases.

At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 39 remains well below neutral on the daily chart, aligning with the overall weak technical structure.

XRP/USDT daily chart

The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.66, the 100-day EMA at $1.87 and the 200-day EMA at $2.09 are sloping lower, indicating that XRP could face an extended downside movement, aiming for the intraday low at $1.33, the October 10 support at $1.25. 

If sentiment improves and investors increase exposure, a modest increase would bring XRP to the supply zone at $1.54, aligning with the February 6 low at $1.12.

Open Interest, funding rate FAQs

Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.

Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.

Author

John Isige

John Isige

FXStreet

John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren

More from John Isige
Share:

Editor's Picks

XRP recovers slightly as bearish sentiment dominates crypto market

XRP recovers slightly as bearish sentiment dominates crypto market

Ripple is rising above $1.40 at the time of writing on Monday amid fresh tariff-triggered headwinds in the broader cryptocurrency market. The sell-off to $1.33, the token’s intraday low, can be attributed to macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and risk-averse sentiment among other factors.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP intensify sell-off as tariff uncertainty weighs

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP intensify sell-off as tariff uncertainty weighs

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are trading amid increasing selling pressure at the time of writing on Monday, as investors react to fresh trade uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s push for more tariffs.

Bitcoin slips below $65,000 as tariff, geopolitical jitters fuel risk-off sentiment

Bitcoin slips below $65,000 as tariff, geopolitical jitters fuel risk-off sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in red, testing the lower boundary of its recent consolidation range at $65,729 as of writing on Monday. The growing tariff uncertainty, along with rising geopolitical tensions, weighs on riskier assets such as BTC.

Pi Network slides further as key support comes into focus

Pi Network slides further as key support comes into focus

Pi Network extends losses by 4% on Monday, after falling more than 6% last week. Pi Network’s first anniversary on Friday occurred as the token still flirts with all-time lows at $0.1300.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade within a range-bound zone, hovering around $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, and falling slightly so far this week, with no signs of recovery.