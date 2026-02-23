XRP recovers slightly as bearish sentiment dominates crypto market
- XRP recovers from an intraday low of $1.33, but bearish pressure persists in the long term.
- XRP investment products recorded $3.5 million in capital inflows last week, while both Bitcoin and Ethereum's registered outflows.
- The XRP futures Open Interest holds at $2.4 billion as retail interest recovers slightly from last week’s lows.
Ripple (XRP) is rising above $1.40 at the time of writing on Monday amid fresh tariff-triggered headwinds in the broader cryptocurrency market. The sell-off to $1.33, the token’s intraday low, can be attributed to macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and risk-averse sentiment among other factors.
XRP inflows slow as Bitcoin, Ethereum see capital exit
Inflows into XRP-related investment products declined to $3.5 million last week, according to the CoinShares report. In hindsight, this marks a 90% drop from the previous week’s $33 million in inflows. The total assets under management average $2.6 billion, with YTD inflows at $151 million.
Meanwhile, demand for Bitcoin-linked financial products remained on the back foot, with cumulative outflows reaching $215 million last week. Despite the sell-off that has dragged the Crypto King below $65,000, the total assets under management stand at $104 billion. However, YTD outflows average $1.3 billion, according to CoinShares.
“Bitcoin remains the key proponent of this negative sentiment, seeing US$215m in outflows, while short-bitcoin investment products saw renewed interest with US$5.5m inflows, the largest of any asset,” CoinShares reports.
Ethereum, like Bitcoin, experienced an extended capital exit last week, with outflows totalling $36.5 million. The leading asset YTD outflows stand at $494 million, while cumulative assets under management exceed $15 million.
As for retail interest, XRP derivatives are showing stability, as futures Open Interest (OI) rises slightly to $2.4 billion on Monday from $2.33 billion the previous day. CoinGlass data affirms OI’s stability, which has remained above $2.32 billion since its drop to $2.56 billion on February 16.
A steady increase in OI suggests that investors are leaning into risk as confidence in the token improves, increasing the odds of a potential recovery in the coming sessions.
Technical outlook: Assessing XRP’s recovery potential
XRP hovers around $1.40, supported by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, which holds above its signal line on the daily chart. However, as green histogram bars contract, the remittance token’s upside may limit further price increases.
At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 39 remains well below neutral on the daily chart, aligning with the overall weak technical structure.
The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.66, the 100-day EMA at $1.87 and the 200-day EMA at $2.09 are sloping lower, indicating that XRP could face an extended downside movement, aiming for the intraday low at $1.33, the October 10 support at $1.25.
If sentiment improves and investors increase exposure, a modest increase would bring XRP to the supply zone at $1.54, aligning with the February 6 low at $1.12.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Author
John Isige
FXStreet
John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren