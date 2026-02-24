Japan's Katayama says will examine details of US Supreme Court decision on tariffs

Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday that the government will closely examine details of the US Supreme Court decision on tariffs.

Key quotes

Will closely examine details of US Supreme Court decision on tariffs.



Will steadily carry out US-bound investment package.



We have to be mindful that US tariffs on automobiles remain in place.



Have been close dialogue with US, when asked about the Nikkei report that the NY Fed rate check.



Won't comment on rate checks.

Market reaction

At the press time, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.14% on the day to trade at 154.90.