Fed's Clarida: Repo issues not a sign of concern for US economy

Commenting on this week's repo market move, Richard Clarida, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice-Chair, told CNBC that the repo issues were not a sign of concern for the US economy. Below are some additional quotes, via Reuters.

"Fed acted decisively to address the repo shock."

"Fed will be discussing size of the balance sheet at October meeting."

"Any future expansion of balance sheet will be "central banking 101", not QE."

"US is much less sensitive to oil shocks than in prior decades."

"I have a lot of confidence that the US consumer will remain strong."