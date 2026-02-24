US Dollar Index advances toward 98.00 despite rising trade uncertainty

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, edges higher after two days of losses and is trading around 97.80 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. Traders will likely monitor the US ADP Employment Change four-week average later in the day, alongside remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.

The Greenback could further face challenges as foreign investors avoid dollar assets amid escalating trade uncertainty. US President Donald Trump’s administration is considering new national security tariffs on half a dozen industries after a Supreme Court ruling last week struck down several of his second-term levies. The measures would be enacted under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 and would be separate from the 15% global tariff announced on Saturday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In response, the European Union (EU) signaled it could pause ratification of its trade agreement with the United States (US). Questions also remain about the longevity of the new tariffs, as Congress is unlikely to extend them beyond the 150-day window. Separately, India and the US have postponed a scheduled three-day meeting to finalize the interim trade pact, as Washington reassesses its broader tariff strategy.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said his decision on backing a rate cut at the March Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will depend on February labor market data. Swaps markets currently price in just a 5% probability of a 25-basis-point cut in March.

Looking ahead, the US Dollar may face additional headwinds as markets expect the FOMC to deliver around 50 basis points (bps) of rate cuts in 2026, while the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is projected to raise rates by another 25 bps and the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to keep policy unchanged in 2026.