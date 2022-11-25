USD/CHF fails to sustain above 0.9440 amid volatile US Dollar, Swiss Employment in focus

- USD/CHF is failing to sustain above the 0.9440 hurdle as the risk-on impulse is still solid.
- The US Dollar has displayed wild gyration in the morning trade.
- Swiss Employment level is seen higher at 5.331M than the prior release of 5.316M.
The USD/CHF pair has moved above the immediate hurdle of 0.9940 in the Tokyo session. The risk-sensitive currencies have sensed a minor selling interest as the USD Index (DXY) is displaying wild movements in the early trade. It would be early to say that the risk profile is changing as the volatility in the US Dollar arrived is not backed by any fundamental catalyst.
The returns on US Treasury bonds have trimmed further as investors are not expecting the continuation of a bigger rate hike regime by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped below 3.67% and are expected to display more weakness ahead. Meanwhile, S&P500 futures are displaying some signs of further advances as expectations of a slowdown in policy tightening measures promise an improvement in economic projections ahead.
The golden days of the US Dollar have reached endgame as the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) has already peaked and has displayed signs of exhaustion. It would be optimal to remain a little cautious as the recent decline in price pressures in the October inflation report is a one-thing thing. Therefore, confidence could get firmer only by a spree of the same.
Going forward, a rough session could be witnessed by the market participants as investors would adjust their extended overnight positions on Friday after a holiday on Thursday on account of Thanksgiving Day.
On the Swiss Franc front, investors are awaiting the release of Friday’s Employment data for the third quarter. The economic data is seen higher at 5.331M than the prior release of 5.316M. An upbeat employment data would support the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to stick with its expansionary policy approach.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9436
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.9432
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9703
|Daily SMA50
|0.9812
|Daily SMA100
|0.9728
|Daily SMA200
|0.9634
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9446
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9388
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9558
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9357
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9781
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9423
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.941
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9398
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9363
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9339
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9456
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.948
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9514
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eyes a test of 200-day EMA on conquering 0.6700 resistance
The AUD/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves in a 10-pips range in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset has turned sideways after printing a fresh weekly high at 0.6778 amid a quiet market mood on account of Thanksgiving Day.
EUR/USD turns dry above 1.0400 amid quiet market mood, Eurozone Gas price structure eyed
EUR/USD is displaying a lackluster performance in the Tokyo session after resurfacing from the critical support of 1.0382. The Euro pair is oscillating above the round-level support of 1.0400. EUR/USD is likely to remain in the grip of bulls as the risk appetite theme has not faded yet.
Gold faces a wall of resistances eyeing $1,775, US NFP
Gold price is challenging bearish commitments near the $1,760 round figure, extending its upbeat momentum into the fourth straight trading day. The bright metal is on track to book weekly gains after a negative end a week ago.
Uniswap price could kick-start a 14% rally if it reclaims this level
Uniswap price has been following the broader market bullish cues over the last few days sustaining its rise from 48 hours ago. Although the sentiment seems to have shifted slightly, UNI holders can still book profits if the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) token climbs to this level.
US Dollar continues to weaken, following Fed minutes
The U.S. Dollar was lower across the board on Thursday, as markets reacted to the latest Fed minutes. The Federal Open Market Committee confirmed that it could be prepared to pivot from aggressive rate hikes in coming months.