USD/CHF extends post-SNB decline, risks breaking below 0.9900 handle

- SNB’s decision to maintain status-quo prompts some aggressive long-unwinding trade.
- Some renewed USD selling bias fails to lend any support or stall the steep intraday slide.
The USD/CHF pair extended the post-SNB sharp intraday pullback and has now moved on the verge of breaking below the 0.9900 round figure mark.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's positive move to three-month tops, touched in the aftermath of a hawkish rate cut by the Fed, and witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) announced its latest monetary policy decision.
Traders opt to unwind long positions post-SNB
The SNB kept its sight deposit rate unchanged at -0.75% and also lowered its inflation/GDP forecasts for 2019 but refrained to follow the ECB and the Fed by cutting rates, which seemed to be the only factor that prompted some aggressive long-unwinding trade on Thursday.
Adding to this, the prevalent cautious mood, amid fears of a further escalation of geopolitical tension in the Middle East, provided an additional boost to the Swiss Franc's relative safe-haven status and collaborated to the pair's sharp intraday fall of over 80 pips.
Meanwhile, some renewed US Dollar selling bias, possibly on the back of a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, did little to inspire bullish traders or stall the pair's ongoing steep decline to three-day lows ahead of second-tier US economic releases.
Thursday's US economic docket features the release of usual initial weekly jobless claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, which influence the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.991
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0063
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63
|Today daily open
|0.9973
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9874
|Daily SMA50
|0.9844
|Daily SMA100
|0.9912
|Daily SMA200
|0.995
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9984
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9925
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9947
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9854
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9961
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9947
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9937
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9902
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9879
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9996
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0019
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0055
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
