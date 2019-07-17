USD/CHF eases from 1-week top, back below 0.9900 handle ahead of US data

  • A sharp slide in the US bond yields undermined the USD demand and capped gains.
  • The downside remains limited amid tempered expectations of aggressive Fed easing.

The USD/CHF pair spiked to one-week tops, levels beyond the 0.9900 handle in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.

The pair added to this week's modest gains and continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit a combination of factors kept a lid on any strong follow-through.

A fresh leg of a sharp downfall in the US Treasury bond yields failed to assist the US Dollar to build on the overnight goodish up-move - supported by upbeat US retail sales data and kept a lid on the up-move.

Adding to this, the prevalent cautious mood - amid resurfacing US-China trade tensions, extended some support to the Swiss Franc's safe-haven status and further collaborating towards capping the major.

The US President Donald Trump's latest threat to impose tariffs on an additional $325 billion worth of Chinese goods weighed on investors' sentiment and boosted demand for traditional safe-haven assets.

It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any fresh buying at lower levels or witness some follow-through weakness as traders now look forward to the US housing market data for a fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9892
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 0.9878
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9846
Daily SMA50 0.9955
Daily SMA100 1.0006
Daily SMA200 0.9982
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9895
Previous Daily Low 0.9834
Previous Weekly High 0.9952
Previous Weekly Low 0.9836
Previous Monthly High 1.0017
Previous Monthly Low 0.9693
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9872
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9857
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9843
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9808
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9782
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9904
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.993
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9965

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD extends the recovery above 1.1200

EUR/USD extends the recovery above 1.1200

The EUR/USD recovery gains traction above the 1.12 handle, in the wake of upbeat Eurozone final CPI data and a fresh round of US dollar selling across the board. Focus now shifts towards the US housing data.

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2400 post-UK CPI

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2400 post-UK CPI

The latest recovery in the GBP/USD pair seems to lack follow-through, as the price struggles around the 1.24 handle amid in-line with estimates UK CPI figures and looming Hard Brexit concerns. 

USD/JPY consolidates in a range, comfortably above 108.00 handle

USD/JPY consolidates in a range, comfortably above 108.00 handle

Reviving safe-haven demand underpins JPY and exerts some pressure. Renewed weakness in the US bond yields further weighed on the USD. The downside remains limited amid tempered Fed rate cut expectations.

Gold: Bears challenge a key pivotal support near $1400 mark

Gold: Bears challenge a key pivotal support near $1400 mark

Technical indicators on the mentioned chart have been gaining negative traction and support prospects for an eventual bearish breakdown. However, oscillators on the daily charts - although have been losing positive momentum, maintained their bullish bias and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bets.

Forex Today: US dollar corrects, US-Japan eye a trade deal, and Bitcoin bounces

Forex Today: US dollar corrects, US-Japan eye a trade deal, and Bitcoin bounces

US dollar reverses a part of Tuesday’s US retail sales data-led rally. US-Japan are working towards a trade deal by September. Bitcoin recovers, but remains below the 10k mark.

