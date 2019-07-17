USD/CHF eases from 1-week top, back below 0.9900 handle ahead of US data

- A sharp slide in the US bond yields undermined the USD demand and capped gains.
- The downside remains limited amid tempered expectations of aggressive Fed easing.
The USD/CHF pair spiked to one-week tops, levels beyond the 0.9900 handle in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
The pair added to this week's modest gains and continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit a combination of factors kept a lid on any strong follow-through.
A fresh leg of a sharp downfall in the US Treasury bond yields failed to assist the US Dollar to build on the overnight goodish up-move - supported by upbeat US retail sales data and kept a lid on the up-move.
Adding to this, the prevalent cautious mood - amid resurfacing US-China trade tensions, extended some support to the Swiss Franc's safe-haven status and further collaborating towards capping the major.
The US President Donald Trump's latest threat to impose tariffs on an additional $325 billion worth of Chinese goods weighed on investors' sentiment and boosted demand for traditional safe-haven assets.
It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any fresh buying at lower levels or witness some follow-through weakness as traders now look forward to the US housing market data for a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9892
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.9878
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9846
|Daily SMA50
|0.9955
|Daily SMA100
|1.0006
|Daily SMA200
|0.9982
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9895
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9834
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9952
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9836
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0017
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9693
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9872
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9857
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9843
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9808
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9782
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9904
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.993
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends the recovery above 1.1200
The EUR/USD recovery gains traction above the 1.12 handle, in the wake of upbeat Eurozone final CPI data and a fresh round of US dollar selling across the board. Focus now shifts towards the US housing data.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2400 post-UK CPI
The latest recovery in the GBP/USD pair seems to lack follow-through, as the price struggles around the 1.24 handle amid in-line with estimates UK CPI figures and looming Hard Brexit concerns.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range, comfortably above 108.00 handle
Reviving safe-haven demand underpins JPY and exerts some pressure. Renewed weakness in the US bond yields further weighed on the USD. The downside remains limited amid tempered Fed rate cut expectations.
Gold: Bears challenge a key pivotal support near $1400 mark
Technical indicators on the mentioned chart have been gaining negative traction and support prospects for an eventual bearish breakdown. However, oscillators on the daily charts - although have been losing positive momentum, maintained their bullish bias and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bets.
Forex Today: US dollar corrects, US-Japan eye a trade deal, and Bitcoin bounces
US dollar reverses a part of Tuesday’s US retail sales data-led rally. US-Japan are working towards a trade deal by September. Bitcoin recovers, but remains below the 10k mark.