USD/CHF drops below 0.9900 as US Dollar falls across the board

- US Dollar tumbles after Powell’s comments, amid lower US yields.
- USD/CHF turns negative for the week, moves away from weekly highs.
The USD/CHF pair dropped below 0.9900 and fell to 0.9885, reaching the lowest level since last Friday. It then bounced to the upside but it was unable to hold on top of 0.9900, and as of writing trades at the lows, down 40 pips for the day.
The move lower was triggered by a sharp decline of the US Dollar following comments from Fed’s Chief Powell. He reiterated the Federal Reserve will act to sustain the ongoing economic growth. He also highlighted inflation could stay in low levels for longer than anticipated. His words reaffirmed Fed rate cut expectations. US yields move lower and equity prices higher with the S&P 500 rising above 3,000 for the first time.
The greenback tumbled across the board after the release of the statement, then recovered ground but it is back at daily lows. In a few hours, the Fed will release the minutes from its latest meeting. No new information is seen after Powell’s testimony.
Levels to watch
To the downside, the immediate support is seen at 0.9875, followed by 0.9855 and 0.9830 (July 3 low). While on the upside, resistance levels might be located at 0.9910 (American session high), 0.9925 and 0.9940 (July 10 high).
More levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9893
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|0.9936
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9877
|Daily SMA50
|1.0022
|Daily SMA100
|1.0022
|Daily SMA200
|0.9979
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9952
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9923
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9932
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.978
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0017
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9693
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9934
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9941
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9922
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9908
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9893
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9951
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.998
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
