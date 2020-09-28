- US dollar pulls back on Monday across the board after last week rally.
- Swiss franc recovers strength during the American session.
The USD/CHF is falling on Monday after rising during six consecutive days. It tested the two-month high below 0.9300 earlier today but it turned to the downside falling toward 0.9250. During the American session it spiked to 0.9286 and as of writing, it is testing the daily low near the 0.9255 area.
While the Swiss franc gained momentum mover the last hours, trimming losses versus the euro and the pound, the US dollar held onto some weekend versus G10 currencies but off lows.
The greenback bottomed before the US session and then the bearish pressure somewhat alleviated. The DXY reached at 94.13, the lowest since Wednesday and then climbed back above 94.30. After rising sharply across the board last week, the US dollar is losing strength.
The euro and the Swiss franc were not affected so far by comments from European Central Bank President Lagarde. She mentioned that the external value of the euro has an impact on inflation, and the ECB monitors price action moves in the FX market. Regarding divisions at the Governing Board, she mentioned that is “healthy” to have dissents among board members.
Technical outlook
The rally of the USD/CHF lost momentum after approaching the 0.9300 area. The short-term bias still points to the upside. Price is testing levels below the 20-SMA in 4-hour charts, showing weakens ahead. The next support is seen at 0.9245. A break lower would clear the way to more losses.
On the upside, the key resistance continues to the 0.9300 area. A daily close above would suggest a resumption of the rally. An interim resistance is seen at 0.9280.
More levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9275
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.929
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9136
|Daily SMA50
|0.9141
|Daily SMA100
|0.9343
|Daily SMA200
|0.9517
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9296
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9251
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9296
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9087
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9279
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9268
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9262
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9233
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9216
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9307
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9325
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9353
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats with Lagarde’s comments
ECB’s President, Christine Lagarde, interrupted EUR’s recovery after saying the policymakers are monitoring FX movements, adding that it’s clear that external value of Euro has an impact on inflation.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2850 as dollar attempts a comeback
The GBP/USD pair holds on to daily gains but pulled back from an early high of 1.2929. Pound supported by hopes of an EU-UK trade deal and comments from BOE’s Ramsden, who dismissed using negative rates.
XAU/USD bounces off 100-DMA support, climbs to $1866 level
Gold reversed an early European session dip back closer to two-month tops and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1865-66 region.
Bitcoin's buying pressure growing as Grayscale adds 17,000 BTC to the portfolio
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $10,850, having gained over 1% on its value both on a day-to-day basis. The pioneer digital currency bottomed at $10,137 on September 23 and resumed the recovery.
Upside momentum in WTI falters near $40.50/bbl
After printing fresh tops near $40.50 per barrel on Monday, prices of the West Texas Intermediate are now facing some selling pressure although they manage well to keep daily gains and business above the $40.00 mark.