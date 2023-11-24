USD/CHF drifting into the low side towards 0.8800 ahead of next week's US GDP, CPI & PCE inflation

- The US Dollar waffled against the Swiss Franc on Friday, stuck near the 0.8820 level.
- The USD/CHF is on pace to drop back into the 0.8800 handle.
- Next week sees US GDP and CPI inflation numbers.
The USD/CHF tracked lower on Friday as broader markets saw an uptick in risk appetite to close out the trading week, bringing the US Dollar (USD) down into familiar lows against the Swiss Franc (CHF) with the 0.8800 handle in full view.
The pair traded mostly flat for the week with a brief push into a high of 0.8874 while Friday saw the week's low etched in at 0.8811.
Next week sees a relatively sedate economic calendar before high-impact US data hits markets in the mid-week, with US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) scheduled for Wednesday and Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation figures slated for Thursday.
An array of US market data due in the latter half of next week
Annualized US quarterly GDP is expected to tick upwards slightly from 4.9% to 5.0%, and US PCE for the month of October is forecast to drop slightly from 0.3% to 0.2%.
Next week will close out market action with Swiss quarterly GDP and US ISM Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) numbers both slated for Friday, December 1st.
Swiss GDP is broadly expected to hold flat for the third quarter at 0.0%, while the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for November is forecast to tick upwards from 46.7 to 47.6.
Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell will also be making an appearance next Friday. The head of the Fed will be participating in an informal discussion labeled "Navigating Pathways to Economic Mobility" at the Spelman College of Atlanta.
USD/CHF Technical Outlook
The USD/CHF's Friday dip sets the pair up for a fresh downside run at the 0.8800 handle, and technical support is looking thin in the near-term, with the nearest firm barrier seen at July's low bids near 0.8550.
On the top end, a series of lower highs is drawing in a descending trendline from October's early swing high into 0.9250, which looks set to provide technical resistance looking ahead.
The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is trending down below just below the major 0.9000 handle, capping off any strong topside bullish recoveries, while the 50-day SMA is rotating into a bearish stance from just above 0.9000.
USD/CHF Daily Chart
USD/CHF Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.882
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.8842
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8962
|Daily SMA50
|0.9014
|Daily SMA100
|0.8894
|Daily SMA200
|0.8984
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8855
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8817
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9052
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8853
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8888
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.884
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8832
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8821
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8801
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8784
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8859
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8876
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8896
EUR/USD heads for highest weekly close since August
The EUR/USD is trading near 1.0925, consolidating modest daily gains supported by a weaker US Dollar on a shortened session. The pair is headed toward the highest weekly close since early August. Attention turns to next week’s data which includes EZ inflation and US Core PCE.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.2600 amid thin trading
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2600, sustaining its recovery after mixed US PMI data on Black Friday. The pair is underpinned by a weaker US Dollar and strong UK PMI data released on Thursday. Thin trading conditions could exaggerate the GBP/USD price action.
Gold price clings to gains around $2,000 amid mixed US PMI data
Gold price is struggling to capitalize on mixed US PMI data in American trading on Black Friday. A broadly weaker US Dollar continues to underpin the sentiment around Gold price, despite the recovery in the US Treasury bond yields. US stock and bond markets are due for an early close.
Shibarium daily transactions nearly double overnight, might support SHIB price recovery
Shibarium, the scaling solution for Shiba Inu, observed an increase in transaction activity. The rise in transaction count is indicative of higher activity on Shibarium, fueling a bullish outlook among traders for SHIB price.
Week ahead – All eyes on OPEC+ meeting, US and Eurozone inflation to dominate too
Oil’s fortunes hinge on OPEC+ meeting outcome on Thursday. Eurozone flash inflation and US core PCE also due on Thursday. RBNZ to likely hold rates on Wednesday. Loonie faces GDP and employment tests in addition to OPEC+ decision.