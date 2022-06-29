- USD/CHF witnessed heavy selling on Wednesday and dropped to over a two-month low.
- The SNB’s surprise rate hike in June and recession fears underpinned the safe-haven CHF.
- Sliding US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and did little to lend support.
- Investors now look forward to Fed Chair Powell’s speech for a fresh directional impetus.
The USD/CHF pair came under heavy selling pressure on Wednesday and confirmed a fresh bearish breakdown through a nearly one-week-old consolidative trading range. The downward trajectory dragged spot prices to the lowest level since April 21, with bears now awaiting sustained weakness below the key 0.9500 psychological mark.
The Swiss National Bank shocker on June 16, when it unexpectedly raised interest rates by 50 bps to curb soaring inflation, continued underpinning the Swiss franc. Apart from this, growing worries about a possible recession drove some haven flows towards the CHF and exerted additional downward pressure on the USD/CHF pair.
On the other hand, a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and failed to offer any support to the USD/CHF pair. With the latest leg down, spot prices have retreated over 500 pips from the vicinity of the YTD peak, around the 1.0050 region touched earlier this month.
It, however, remains to be seen if bears are able to maintain their dominant position or opt to lighten their positions ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the ECB forum in Sintra. Powell's comments will be scrutinized for clues about the policy tightening path amid division over the need for more aggressive rate hikes.
This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and help investors to determine the next leg of a directional move. Meanwhile, a convincing break through the 0.9500 mark would be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for an extension of the USD/CHF pair's nearly two-week-old downtrend.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9513
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64
|Today daily open
|0.9574
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9716
|Daily SMA50
|0.9734
|Daily SMA100
|0.9513
|Daily SMA200
|0.9365
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9587
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9534
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9713
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9522
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0064
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9545
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9567
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9554
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9543
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9512
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.949
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9597
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9619
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
