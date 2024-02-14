USD/CHF corrects gradually to 0.8860, upside remains favored amid stubborn US Inflation

- USD/CHF delivers a mild correction from an 11-week high of 0.8880 as the USD Index turns subdued.
- The broader appeal for the US Dollar remains upbeat as investors see the first rate cut by the Fed in July.
- The SNB may rollback its restrictive interest rate stance sooner amid easing price pressures.
The USD/CHF pair delivers a moderate corrective move from an 11-week high of 0.8880 in the late Asian session on Wednesday. The corrective move seems profit-booking after a strong rally inspired by January's sticky United States inflation data. Therefore, more upside in the Swiss Franc asset is anticipated.
S&P500 futures have posted nominal gains in the Asian session, portraying some ease in the risk-aversion theme. The broader market sentiment is negative as stubborn US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data has pushed back expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the March monetary policy meeting. The US Dollar Index (DXY) oscillates in a tight range near 104.80 after a vertical upside move.
As per the CME Fedwatch tool, traders see a 38% chance for a rate cut of 25 basis points (bps), which have come down from 50% after the release of the persistent inflation report.
The core CPI data that excludes volatile food and oil prices rose at a steady pace of 3.9%, while investors forecasted a decline to 3.9%. Fed policymakers generally consider the core inflation data for the preparation of remarks for monetary policy. Stubborn core inflation data would strengthen the argument supporting keeping interest rates restricted for longer.
Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc has come under pressure as price pressures in the Swiss economy have decelerated significantly. In January, the monthly CPI grew by 0.2% after remaining stagnant in December, which investors anticipated a growth of 0.6%. Annual inflation decelerated significantly to 1.3% from expectations and a prior reading of 1.7%. This would allow the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to unwind its restrictive monetary policy stance.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8861
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.8874
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8686
|Daily SMA50
|0.8624
|Daily SMA100
|0.8797
|Daily SMA200
|0.8844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8881
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8751
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8762
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8662
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8728
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8399
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8831
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8801
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.879
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8706
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.866
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.892
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8965
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9049
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
