USD/CHF consolidates daily gains, limited by 0.9800

- Swiss franc losses momentum amid improvement in risk sentiment.
- DXY up 0.41% but US Dollar drops against commodity currencies.
The USD/CHF pair is hovering slightly below 0.9800, consolidating modest daily gains. It opened the week with a bearish gap but rebounded to the upside following the recovery in equity markets around the globe.
Following risk appetite
The Swiss franc continues to be guided by risk sentiment. It opened the week higher across the board following the escalation in trade tensions between the US and China. USD/CHF bottomed a 0.9711 the lowest level in ten days. It then bounced to the upside, rising a hundred pips, amid an improvement in risk sentiment as US and Chinese leaders spoke about starting negotiations again. The bounce from the lows found resistance around at 0.9800 area that capped the upside.
Data from the US was mostly ignored today by market participants. “Mixed economic indicators in the U.S: the Chicago Fed National Activity Index dropped more than estimated in July (-0,36, 0.0 expected, 0.03 prior), suggesting that its economy is experiencing below-average growth. Nonetheless, the Dallas Fed suggested that the sentiment among manufacturers in Texas improved in August, exceeding estimates (2.7, -4.0 expected, -6.3 prior). On the other hand, U.S. durable goods, excluding transportation, worsened unexpectedly in July (-0.4%, 0.0% expected, 0.8% prior). However, including aircraft and other transportation equipment, the indicator rose ahead of economists’ projections in July (2.1%, 1.2% expected, 1.8% prior),” explained BBVA analysts.
The pair is about to end the day far from the lows but under the 20-day moving average (0.9795) and on top of the 0.9770 resistance area. It has recovered half of Friday’s losses. Ahead of the Asian session, the bullish momentum evaporated, but if it breaks above 0.9810 it would again gain strength. On the flip side, under 0.9770 the bearish pressure will likely intensify.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9793
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|0.9748
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9797
|Daily SMA50
|0.9834
|Daily SMA100
|0.9954
|Daily SMA200
|0.9956
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9879
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9735
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9879
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9735
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9952
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.978
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.979
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9824
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9696
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9643
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9552
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.984
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9931
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9984
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges 1.1100 level as the good mood prevails
The EUR/USD pair is losing the 1.1100 figure as US indexes reach fresh daily highs on the back of a U-turn in sentiment. Market players now a bit more confident about the US-China trade relationship, despite tensions remain.
GBP/USD under pressure nearing 1.2200
The Sterling is being weighed by UK PM Johnson’s comments, insisting on the need of removing the Irish backstop from the Withdrawal Agreement and while ramping up preparations for a no-deal scenario.
USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 100-period EMA on 4-hourly chart
The USD/JPY pair spiked to fresh session tops - around the 106.40 region - during the early North-American session, albeit quickly retreated around 40-pips in the last hour. The strong intraday recovery of over 150-pips faltered near 100-hour EMA on the 4-hourly chart.
Gold: Yellow metal off multi-year highs, challenging 1,530.00 support
Gold is off multi-year highs after peaking at 1,554.63 earlier this Monday. Both China and the US appear willing to negotiate, therefore decreasing the demand for the safe-haven non-yielding asset.
The Fed pleases no one
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s measured consideration of the central bank’s role in promoting economic growth in an atmosphere of trade conflict, market volatility and Presidential admonitions satisfied no one.