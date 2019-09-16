USD/CHF clings to small gains above 0.99 on broad USD strength

- US Dollar Index rises toward 98.50 handle on Monday.
- Sour market sentiment helps CHF limit its losses vs the USD.
- NY Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index misses analysts' estimate.
After posting a modest 30-pip gain last week, the USD/CHF pair is inching higher on Monday and was last seen trading at 0.9914, adding 0.12% on a daily basis.
Although the fact that the market mood turned sour at the start of the week to ramp up the demand for traditional safe-havens following reports of drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, the pair struggled to gain traction. The heavy selling pressure surrounding the EUR and the GBP helped the Greenback outperform its rivals on Monday.
USD starts the week on a strong note
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which closed the previous week in the negative territory, climbed higher toward mid-98s today to reflect the broad USD strength. Today's only data from the US revealed that the manufacturing activity in the NY area lost its momentum in September with the headline General Business Conditions Index of the NY Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Survey slumping to 2 and missing the experts' forecast of 4. Nevertheless, the DXY is still up 0.62% on the day at 98.47 to keep the bullish pressure on the pair intact.
In the second half of the day, markets will be paying close attention to Wall Street's reaction to heightened tensions in the Middle East. On Tuesday, SECO Economic Forecasts from Switzerland will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9912
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9854
|Daily SMA50
|0.9842
|Daily SMA100
|0.9919
|Daily SMA200
|0.9949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9913
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9854
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9947
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9854
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9877
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.989
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9865
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.983
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9806
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9924
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9948
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9983
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1000 amid fears of US-EU trade war, mid-East flare-up
EUR/USD continues easing toward the critical support, a as fears of US tariffs against the EU and the fallout from the attack on Saudi oil installations weighs. Little data scheduled for today will leave sentiment in control.
GBP/USD drops to around 1.2450 amid Brexit talks
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2450, lower. UK PM Johnson has met EC Commission President Juncker to discuss Brexit. Tensions in the Middle-East and uncertainty ahead of the Fed impact markets.
USD/JPY looking to close the bearish opening gap amid risk-off
USD/JPY gapped down to 107.44 on Monday’s open as risk appetite is diminished following the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. The spot now trades near 107.80, aiming to close the bearish opening gap ahead of a big week.
Gold consolidates daily gains, just above $1500 mark
Gold held steady above the key $1500 psychological mark through the mid-European session on Monday and was seen consolidating the weekly bullish gap of around 1%.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins’ pre-season knocks on doors
As is customary in the Cryptocurrencies market, weekend trading results in significant movements. On this occasion, it is the Altcoin segment – and especially Ethereum – that opens Monday's session with a considerable gain over Friday's close.