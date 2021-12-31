USD/CHF clings to modest recovery gains near daily high, just below mid-0.9100s

- USD/CHF gained traction on Friday and reversed the overnight losses back closer to the monthly low.
- The underlying bullish tone weighed on the safe-haven CHF and extended some support to the major.
- A modest USD strength remains supportive, though any meaningful recovery move still seems elusive.
The USD/CHF pair traded with a positive bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the daily top, just below mid-0.9100s.
A combination of factors assisted the USD/CHF pair to attract some buying near the 0.9130 area on Friday and rebound from the vicinity of the monthly low touched earlier this week. The underlying bullish tone in the financial markets weighed on the safe-haven Swiss franc. This, along with a modest US dollar strength provided a modest lift to the USD/CHF pair.
Investors remain optimistic over signs that the Omicron variant might be less severe than feared and is unlikely to derail the economic recovery. This, to a larger extent, helped offset worries about the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases and continued boosting investors' sentiment. This was evident from the recent runup in the global equity markets.
On the other hand, the USD edged higher for the second successive day and was supported by Thursday's upbeat US macro data. In fact, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims fell to the lowest level since 1969 in the week ended December 24. Separately, the Chicago PMI beat expectations and rose to 63.1 for the current month from 61.8 in November.
It, however, remains to be seen if the USD/CHF pair is able to capitalize on the recovery amid absent relevant fundamental catalyst and thin end-of-year trading volumes. From a technical perspective, the overnight sharp intraday fall of around 50 pips validated the recent break below the 200-day SMA and supports prospects for a further depreciating move.
Hence, any subsequent recovery move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. The USD/CHF pair seems vulnerable to prolong its recent sharp decline from the 0.9375 region, or a multi-month high touched in November and slide further towards challenging the 0.91000 round-figure mark.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9145
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.9142
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9206
|Daily SMA50
|0.9208
|Daily SMA100
|0.9212
|Daily SMA200
|0.9175
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9182
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9132
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9254
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9169
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9374
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9088
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9151
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9163
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9123
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9103
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9073
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9172
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9201
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9221
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
