USD/CHF clings to modest daily gains above 0.9200 ahead of US data

- USD/CHF is edging modestly higher after closing flat on Monday.
- US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 92.30.
- ISM and IHS Markit will release Services PMI reports for June.
The USD/CHF pair closed the first day of the week flat as trading conditions remained thin due to the Independence Day holiday in the US. With the greenback gathering strength on Tuesday, the pair climbed to a daily high of 0.9246 before going into consolidation. As of writing, the pair was up 0.1% on a daily basis at 0.9228.
Focus shifts to US Services PMI data
Amid a lack of fundamental drivers, the US Dollar Index, which closed unchanged a little above 92.20, is pushing higher on Tuesday and helping USD/CHF stay afloat in the positive territory. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.12% at 92.34.
Later in the session, the IHS Markit will release its final reading of June Services PMI and Composite PMI. More importantly, the ISM will publish the Services PMI report as well. The Prices Paid component of the ISM's report will be watched closely by market participants. In case this reading points to strengthening input price pressure in the service sector, the USD could continue to outperform its rivals in the second half of the day.
Previewing this data, "the ISM Services PMI and its all-important Prices Paid component are projected to drop and come after the dollar corrected to the downside. A small beat of estimates – especially in the inflation gauge – could reignite the dollar rally," said FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9228
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.9221
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9127
|Daily SMA50
|0.907
|Daily SMA100
|0.9147
|Daily SMA200
|0.9071
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9233
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9204
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9274
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9167
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9262
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8926
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9222
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9215
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9206
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9191
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9177
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9235
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9248
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9263
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD off the highs amid dollar bounce, mixed German data
EUR/USD has retreated to around 1.1850 as the US dollar bounces from the lows and after the German ZEW figures came out mixed. Worries about the Delta covid variant persist ahead of US ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD cools amid Brexit concerns, greenback comeback
GBP/USD has slipped from near 1.39 as the EU threatens legal action related to Brexit disagreements and despite upbeat UK Construction PMI. The US dollar is recovering from the lows as Americans return from their long weekend.
XAU/USD jumps to fresh three-week tops, around $1,810 area
Gold continued scaling higher through the first half of the European session and shot to near three-week tops, around the $1,809 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin consolidates as altcoins charge ahead
Bitcoin price takes another jab at the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $35,618 in an attempt to tag the range high at $42,451. Ethereum price bounces off the lower end of a rising wedge pattern while the risk of downside looms.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound
Timing is everything. As the release of Nonfarm Payrolls has triggered a downward dollar correction, the next significant release could unleash fresh dollar strength – almost regardless of the outcome. The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.