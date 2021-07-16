USD/CHF climbs to over one-week tops, around 0.9200 mark

- USD/CHF gained traction for the second straight day and moved further away from one-month lows.
- Signs of stability in the equity markets undermined the safe-haven CHF and remained supportive.
- A subdued USD price action might keep a lid on any further gains ahead of the US Retail Sales data.
The USD/CHF pair climbed to over one-week tops during the first half of the European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 0.9200 mark.
The pair built on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 0.9120-15 region, or near one-month lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Friday. The uptick could be attributed to some follow-through short-covering amid signs of stability in the equity markets, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc.
On the other hand, the US dollar was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band and failed to provide an additional boost to the USD/CHF pair. That said, a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, along with expectations that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy sooner than anticipated continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of monthly Retail Sales figures. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities.
From a technical perspective, a sustained strength beyond the 0.9200 mark could be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for additional gains. The USD/CHF pair might then aim back to retest monthly swing highs, around the 0.9275 region, with some intermediate resistance near the 0.9230-35 area.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9194
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|0.9178
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9195
|Daily SMA50
|0.9081
|Daily SMA100
|0.9162
|Daily SMA200
|0.9071
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9193
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9118
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9268
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9133
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9262
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8926
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9164
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9147
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9133
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9058
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9209
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9239
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9284
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
