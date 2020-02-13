USD/CHF climbs to fresh seven-week highs near 0.9800

- Annual core CPI in US stayed unchanged at 2.3% in January.
- US Dollar Index clings to small gains above 99.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases majority of early losses.
The USD/CHF pair dropped to 0.9760 area on Thursday as the risk-off atmosphere allowed the CHF to gather strength against its major rivals. The broad-based USD strength, however, helped the pair reverse its direction during the early American session. As of writing, the pair was trading at its highest level since late December at 0.9793, adding 0.12% on a daily basis.
China reported a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus infections after changing the counting method and triggered a flight to safety. Asian equity indexes suffered heavy losses and European stocks erased more than 1% earlier in the day before rebounding. Reflecting the recovering sentiment, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which lost more than 3%, retraced its fall and was last down 1% on the day.
USD stays strong after inflation data
In the meantime, supported by the US inflation report, the US Dollar Index climbed above the 99 mark to help the pair push higher. The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Thursday showed that the core Consumer Price Index stayed unchanged on a yearly basis at 2.3% to come in higher than the market expectation of 2.2%.
As of writing, the US Dollar Index was at its highest level since October 9th at 99.05.
There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and markets will be paying attention to Wall Street's performance and T-bond yields to see if the risk sentiment continues to improve.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9791
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.978
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9709
|Daily SMA50
|0.9746
|Daily SMA100
|0.9838
|Daily SMA200
|0.9868
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9786
|Previous Daily Low
|0.974
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9782
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9629
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9768
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9613
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9769
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9758
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9752
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9723
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9706
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9797
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9814
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9843
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits 1.30 as Sunak replaces Javid as Chancellor
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.30 as UK Chancellor Sajid Javid has surprisingly resigned and Rishi Sunak will replace him. Sunak may provide fiscal stimulus, alleviating pressure from the BOE.
EUR/USD hits fresh 33-month lows amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is trading near daily lows and at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from risk aversion. US CPI revised higher.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Are we facing a new explosion of the crypto market?
The ETH/BTC pair shows a pattern already seen in 2017. US government puts the focus on the use of cryptocurrencies for illegal activities. XRP stands out today and rises in opening above 10%.
XAU/USD bulls looking for a break above 1577 resistance
Gold is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). XAU/USD is evolving in an upward channel while the market is being supported above the 1560.00 figure.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.