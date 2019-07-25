USD/CHF at 2-week highs above 0.9900, Swiss Franc hit by ECB

- The outcome of the ECB meeting weighs on the Swiss franc.
- USD/CHF gained more than 50 pips, back above key MA.
The USD/CHF pair continued to rise during the American session and peaked at 0.9917, the highest level since July 10. Near the end of the day, it is hovering above 0.9900, consolidating most of the day’s gains.
The dovish tone from the European Central Bank (ECB) triggered the initial rally of USD/CHF amid a decline across the board of the Swiss franc. The euro also lost ground after the statement, but the worst was the Swiss. Later, the euro rebounded in the market, but CHF remained weak, unable to trim losses.
The ECB decided to keep its rates unchanged and hinted at a stimulus package at the next meeting. “Markets expectations for an ECB depo rate cut in September is hovering around 95%. The ECB decided to keep its rates unchanged but reinforced its forward guidance to say that it expects rates to remain at their present or lower levels at least through the first half of 2020. Draghi stated that there are mixed signs with resilient indicators supporting consumption, whereas the manufacturing is notably deteriorating and indicators of inflation expectations have declined”, said BBVA analysts.
With the ECB going for more easing, market participants appear to be expecting the same regarding the Swiss National Bank. At one point of the day, Switzerland’s entire government bond market traded with negative yields. Later, yields reversed, and the 50-year rose back to 0.05% from negative territory.
From a technical perspective, the short-term outlook turned bullish with USD/CHF holding above 0.9900 and also on top of critical daily moving averages. The next strong resistance might be seen at 0.9930 and 0.9950 (July high).
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9914
|Today Daily Change
|0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|0.67
|Today daily open
|0.9848
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9858
|Daily SMA50
|0.9921
|Daily SMA100
|0.9995
|Daily SMA200
|0.9979
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9875
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9836
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9908
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9806
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0017
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9693
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9851
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.986
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.983
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9813
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9791
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.987
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
