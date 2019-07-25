USD/CHF at 2-week highs above 0.9900, Swiss Franc hit by ECB

The outcome of the ECB meeting weighs on the Swiss franc.

USD/CHF gained more than 50 pips, back above key MA.

The USD/CHF pair continued to rise during the American session and peaked at 0.9917, the highest level since July 10. Near the end of the day, it is hovering above 0.9900, consolidating most of the day’s gains.

The dovish tone from the European Central Bank (ECB) triggered the initial rally of USD/CHF amid a decline across the board of the Swiss franc. The euro also lost ground after the statement, but the worst was the Swiss. Later, the euro rebounded in the market, but CHF remained weak, unable to trim losses.

The ECB decided to keep its rates unchanged and hinted at a stimulus package at the next meeting. “Markets expectations for an ECB depo rate cut in September is hovering around 95%. The ECB decided to keep its rates unchanged but reinforced its forward guidance to say that it expects rates to remain at their present or lower levels at least through the first half of 2020. Draghi stated that there are mixed signs with resilient indicators supporting consumption, whereas the manufacturing is notably deteriorating and indicators of inflation expectations have declined”, said BBVA analysts.

With the ECB going for more easing, market participants appear to be expecting the same regarding the Swiss National Bank. At one point of the day, Switzerland’s entire government bond market traded with negative yields. Later, yields reversed, and the 50-year rose back to 0.05% from negative territory.

From a technical perspective, the short-term outlook turned bullish with USD/CHF holding above 0.9900 and also on top of critical daily moving averages. The next strong resistance might be seen at 0.9930 and 0.9950 (July high).

USD/CHF Overview Today last price 0.9914 Today Daily Change 0.0066 Today Daily Change % 0.67 Today daily open 0.9848 Trends Daily SMA20 0.9858 Daily SMA50 0.9921 Daily SMA100 0.9995 Daily SMA200 0.9979 Levels Previous Daily High 0.9875 Previous Daily Low 0.9836 Previous Weekly High 0.9908 Previous Weekly Low 0.9806 Previous Monthly High 1.0017 Previous Monthly Low 0.9693 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9851 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.986 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.983 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9813 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9791 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.987 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9892 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9909



