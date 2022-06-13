- USD/CHF is marching towards 1.0000 on advancing hawkish Fed bets.
- The DXY is balancing above 105.00 amid a cautious market mood.
- A continuation of an accommodative stance is expected from the SNB.
The USD/CHF pair is displaying a minor cushion around 0.9960 as oscillators turned extremely oversold on small timeframes. The pair has remained in the grip of the bulls after overstepping the consolidation formed in a 0.9880-0.9900 in Monday’s Asian session and are expected to drive the asset towards the psychological resistance of 1.0000.
A broader strength in the US dollar index (DXY) ahead of the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) has infused fresh blood into the DXY-dominating FX pairs. The DXY has established above 105.00 as a higher US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figure has bolstered the odds of a more than 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hike on Wednesday.
As per the previous testimonies from Fed chair Jerome Powell, a 75 bps rate hike is not into consideration but the release of the US inflation at 8.6% on annual basis and the upbeat Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) have featured its expectations. No doubt, a 75 bps rate hike announcement by the Fed will underpin recession fears in the US economy as extreme liquidity shrinkage from the economy will leave the corporate with fewer corpus to invest, which will result in lower employment generation.
On the Swiss franc front, investors are awaiting the interest rate decision by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), which is due on Friday. Investors are expecting an accommodative stance from the SNB as the inflation rate is still lower than the required levels in the Swiss economy. Although the inflation rate has moved above 2% but is majorly contributed by advancing oil prices.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9972
|Today Daily Change
|0.0089
|Today Daily Change %
|0.90
|Today daily open
|0.9883
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9713
|Daily SMA50
|0.965
|Daily SMA100
|0.9455
|Daily SMA200
|0.9335
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9898
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9766
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9898
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9606
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0064
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9545
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9848
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9817
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9717
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9932
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9981
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0064
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
