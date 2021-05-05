USD/CAD tumbles to the 1.2250 area, fresh three-year low

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Loonie resumes upside versus US dollar after Tuesday’s pause.
  • USD/CAD about to post the lowest close since September 2017.

The USD/CAD resumed the decline and dropped below 1.2265, hitting at 1.2251, the lowest intraday level since January 2018; on a daily basis, it could post the lowest close since September 2017. Despite rising versus the US dollar, the loonie is modestly lower against NZD and AUD on Wednesday.

The slide in USD/CAD took place amid a broad-based US dollar decline, amid risk appetite and lower US yields following mixed US data. The DXY stands at 91.25, flat for the day after being unable to break above 91.40. Data showed mixed reading from the service sector and an increase in private payrolls by 743K according to ADP, the strongest month since September of last year.

In Wall Street, equity prices offset a weak start and turned definitively positive. The Dow Jones gains 0.45%, and the Nasdaq climbs 0.61%. The 10-year yields dropped under 1.60%. Crude oil prices are off highs, with the WTI up 0.60% at $66.10.

The USD/CAD holds a clear bearish bias, and a close below 1.2260 would keep it under pressure. The next support area is 1.2250, followed by 1.2190. On the upside, resistance levels are located at 1.2265, 1.2285, and 1.2310.

Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2258
Today Daily Change -0.0053
Today Daily Change % -0.43
Today daily open 1.2311
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2463
Daily SMA50 1.253
Daily SMA100 1.2634
Daily SMA200 1.2892
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2352
Previous Daily Low 1.2276
Previous Weekly High 1.2491
Previous Weekly Low 1.2266
Previous Monthly High 1.2654
Previous Monthly Low 1.2266
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2323
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2305
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2274
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2237
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2198
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.235
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2388
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2425

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD battles 1.20 after disappointing US data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 after dipping below that level beforehand. ADP's Nonfarm Payrolls figures disappointed with an increase of 742,000 jobs and ISM Services PMI missed with 62.7 points. The dollar is off the highs reached after US Treasury Secretary Yellen talked about rate hikes. 

GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions

GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.

GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions

GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.

XAU/USD continues to fluctuate between key levels below $1,800

XAU/USD turned south after failing to break above $1,800 earlier in the week. 20-day SMA continues to act as support, limits gold downside. Gold could have a tough time gathering bullish momentum unless it reclaims $1,800.

S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Buy the Yellen dip already

One day of modest losses and it feels like the crash of 1929 by the tone of many media commentators. The Dow actually finished up yesterday while the S&P 500 took a modest fall. 

