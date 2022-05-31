- Canadian Q1 GDP below expectations, still BoC 50 bp rate hike expected.
- Loonie is among the top performers of the American session.
- USD/CAD breaks range and tumbles to fresh lows.
The USD/CAD broke below 1.2650 and fell to 1.2628, reaching a fresh monthly low. The pair resumed the downside despite the Canadian GDP reading coming below expectations and ahead of Wednesday’s Bank of Canada meeting.
The loonie rose across the board during the last hours as the GDP report did not affect rate hike expectations from the BoC. The Canadian economy, measured by the GDP, rose by 3.1% during the first quarter (annualized), below the 5.4% of market consensus. Analysts at RBC Economics explained growth was supported by “robust household consumption and business investment that offset a sizable decline in net trade. Consumption expenditure increased 3.4% from the prior quarter despite a soft start to the quarter in January”.
On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada is expected to announce a 50 bp rate hike. “A strong economy, booming jobs market, and elevated inflation argue for another ‘forceful’ 50 bp hike. And the BoC is unlikely to stop there, with a red hot housing market and support from rising commodity prices suggesting it may be even more aggressive than the Fed this year”, said analysts at ING.
The USD/CAD is falling despite the recovery of the US dollar. The DXY is having the best day in almost two weeks as US yields move higher. A deterioration in market sentiment is also helping the greenback. The Dow Jones is falling by 0.78% and the Nasdaq by 0.71%.
If USD/CAD rises back above 1.2650 the loonie will likely lose momentum favoring a return to the 1.2685/1.2650 range. Below the daily low, attention would turn to 1.2600. Ahead of the BoC meeting, volatility is set to remain elevated.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2648
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2656
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2854
|Daily SMA50
|1.2708
|Daily SMA100
|1.2696
|Daily SMA200
|1.2662
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2714
|Previous Daily Low
|1.265
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2885
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2718
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.269
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2633
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.261
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.257
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2737
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.276
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
