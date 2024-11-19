USD/CAD trades with positive bias above 1.4000, looks to Canadian CPI for fresh impetus

- USD/CAD holds above 1.4000 and draws support from a combination of factors.
- Bearish Crude Oil prices undermine the Loonie and act as a tailwind for the pair.
- The emergence of fresh USD buying favors bulls ahead of the Canadian CPI print.
The USD/CAD pair finds some support near the 1.4000 psychological mark on Tuesday and for now, seems to have stalled its retracement slide from the highest level since May 2020. Traders, however, remain on the sidelines and keenly await the release of Canadian consumer inflation figures before placing fresh directional bets.
The headline Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) is estimated to rise by 0.3% in October and the yearly rate is anticipated to have increased from 1.6% in September to 1.9%. A softer-than-expected reading will reinforce market bets for another jumbo interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada (BoC) in December. This, in turn, might continue to weigh on the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and assist the USD/CAD pair to resume its recent well-established uptrend witnessed over the past two months or so.
Heading into the key data risk, signs that supply tightness was easing keep a lid on the overnight recovery in Crude Oil prices from over a two-month low and undermine the commodity-linked Loonie. Furthermore, expectations that US President-elect Donald Trump's policies will boost inflation and limit the scope for further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) revive the US Dollar (USD) demand. These turn out to be key factors acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
Meanwhile, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop favors the USD bulls and suggests that the path of least resistance for the currency pair remains to the upside. Hence, any immediate market reaction to strong Canadian CPI print might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to be short-lived. Bullish traders, however, need to wait for sustained strength and acceptance above the 1.4100 mark before placing fresh bets and positioning for any further appreciating move.
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index (YoY)
The Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by Statistics Canada on a monthly basis, represents changes in prices for Canadian consumers by comparing the cost of a fixed basket of goods and services. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Tue Nov 19, 2024 13:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 1.9%
Previous: 1.6%
Source: Statistics Canada
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Fresh declines should not be ruled out
AUD/USD came under renewed and strong downside pressure on Wednesday, breaking below the 0.6500 support to hit new two-day lows amid further improvement in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD: There is no life above 1.0600… for now
The resumption of the buying pressure lent extra wings to the Greenback and dragged EUR/USD to the boundaries of the key 1.0500 region, all following another unsuccessful attempt to surpass the key 1.0600 hurdle.
Gold now retargets the $2,700 region
Following a pullback during the European trading hours, Gold regains its traction and climbs toward $2,650. Escalating geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD stretch higher, while rising US Treasury bond yields limit the pair's upside.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could see 23% decline as investors are potentially rotating to other altcoins
Ethereum (ETH) trades near $3,040 on Wednesday as on-chain data reveals a mix of capitulation and profit-taking among long-term holders. The selling pressure stems from investors potentially rotating into other better-performing altcoins in the past week.
Sticky UK services inflation to keep BoE cutting gradually
Services inflation is set to bounce around 5% into the winter, while headline CPI could get close to 3% in January. That reduces the chance of a rate cut in December, but in the spring, we think there is still a good chance the Bank of England will accelerate its easing cycle.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.