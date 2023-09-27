USD/CAD trades with modest intraday losses above 1.3500 amid the recovery of oil prices

The USD/CAD pair trades with a modest loss above the 1.3500 mark during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed) and risk aversion boost the US Dollar (USD) across the board. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of the USD relative to a basket of foreign currencies, holds above 106.20, the highest level since November. The pair currently trades around 1.3510, down 0.05% on the day. In the absence of economic data released from the Canadian docket on Wednesday, the USD/CAD pair remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics. However, the rebound in oil prices might cap the upside of USD/CAD and support the commodity-linked Loonie as the country is the leading oil exporter to the US. On Tuesday, the economic data showed that the US Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence for September rose by 103.0 from 108.7 in August. The figures dropped to a four-month low and indicated the impact of higher interest rates and concerns about the political environment. Meanwhile, the Building Permits came in at 1.541M in August from the previous reading of 1.443M. The House Price Index for July rose to 0.8% MoM from 0.4% in the previous reading, above the market consensus of 0.5%. New Home Sales declined -8.7% in August from 8% rise in July. The Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to hold interest rate unchanged in the 5.25% to 5.50% range in its September meeting last week. In terms of macroeconomic predictions, most members still expect further rate rises later this year. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President, Neel Kashkari stated on Tuesday that he is one of the Fed policymakers who sees one more rate hike this year. He added that US rates probably have to go a little bit higher and be held there for longer, to cool things off. This, in turn, boosts the USD against the Canadian Dollar (CAD). Looking ahead, market players await the US Durable Goods Orders report will be released on Wednesday. The Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred measure of consumer inflation on Friday will be in the spotlight with an expected drop from 4.2% to 3.9%. Traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.