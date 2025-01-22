USD/CAD ticks higher amid modest USD strength, lacks follow-through beyond mid-1.4300s

- USD/CAD trades with positive bias for the second successive day amid reviving USD demand.
- The recent decline in Oil prices and bets for more BoC rate cuts further undermines the Loonie.
- The mixed fundamental cues warrant some caution before placing aggressive directional bets.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some dip-buyers following the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the highest level since March 2020, though it struggles to capitalize on the move beyond the mid-1.4300s.
The US Dollar (USD) gains some positive traction and moves away from a two-week low retested on Tuesday amid a modest recovery in the US Treasury bond yields. The Canadian Dollar (CAD), on the other hand, is pressured by expectations that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will make continued rate cuts in 2025, bolstered by a fall in Canada’s annual inflation rate to 1.8% in December. Apart from this, the recent decline in Crude Oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and lends some support to the USD/CAD pair.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico as soon as early February. Trump, however, did not outline any plans, which ease market concerns about the potential negative impact on the Canadian economy and helps limit losses for the CAD. Furthermore, bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates twice this year, along with a generally positive risk tone, keep a lid on the safe-haven buck and might hold back traders from placing bullish bets around the USD/CAD pair.
Moreover, the recent range-bound price action witnessed over the past month or so warrants some caution before positioning for a firm near-term direction. Moving ahead, there isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release on Wednesday, either from the US or Canada, leaving spot prices at the mercy of the USD. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics could provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair ahead of the crucial BoC and Fed policy decisions next week.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|0.17%
|-0.03%
|0.05%
|0.18%
|0.05%
|EUR
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|0.18%
|-0.03%
|0.05%
|0.18%
|0.05%
|GBP
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.19%
|-0.01%
|0.07%
|0.20%
|0.06%
|JPY
|-0.17%
|-0.18%
|-0.19%
|-0.20%
|-0.12%
|-0.00%
|-0.13%
|CAD
|0.03%
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.20%
|0.08%
|0.20%
|0.07%
|AUD
|-0.05%
|-0.05%
|-0.07%
|0.12%
|-0.08%
|0.13%
|-0.00%
|NZD
|-0.18%
|-0.18%
|-0.20%
|0.00%
|-0.20%
|-0.13%
|-0.14%
|CHF
|-0.05%
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|0.13%
|-0.07%
|0.00%
|0.14%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
