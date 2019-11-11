USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Struggles between 100/200-day EMA

- USD/CAD struggles for direction inside key EMAs.
- Bullish MACD keeps buyers hopeful to challenge 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
- 1.3175/70 becomes an important support confluence.
Despite rising to the mid-October highs, USD/CAD fails to extend its run-up beyond 200-day EMA as it trades near 1.3225 during the Asian session on Monday.
While bullish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) portrays the strength of upside momentum, sellers seek a daily closing below 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 1.3220 to aim for 1.3200 round-figure.
However, a rising trend line since late-October and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of September-October declines could keep the pair’s further declines limited around 1.3175/70.
On the upside, pair’s sustained trading beyond a 200-day EMA level of 1.3230 could challenge 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3255.
In a case where bulls keep dominating past-1.3255, 1.3300 and October month top surrounding 1.3350 will become their favorites.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3228
|Today Daily Change
|0 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1.3228
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3139
|Daily SMA50
|1.3211
|Daily SMA100
|1.3196
|Daily SMA200
|1.3276
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3238
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3168
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3238
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3114
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3211
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3195
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3185
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3141
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3114
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3256
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3282
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3326
