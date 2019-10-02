USD/CAD technical analysis: Sellers dominate below 200-day EMA

- USD/CAD extends south-run following heavy declines.
- A negative candle after the Doji, coupled with bearish MACD, favor sellers.
- Two-week-old resistance-line caps upside beyond the key EMA.
Following losses on the daily candle after a bearish Doji, the USD/CAD pair declines to intra-day low of 1.3218 during early Wednesday.
In addition to downward signaling candlestick formation, a sustained trading below the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) and bearish signals from the 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) also indicate pair’s further south-run.
In doing so, 50% Fibonacci retracement of July-September upside, at 1.3200, could be the first to lure bears before pushing them towards an upward sloping trend-line since July 19, at 1.3182 now.
Should there be additional weakness past-1.3182, prices can revisit September month low nearing 1.3130.
On the upside, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 200-day EMA together limit the pair’s immediate advances around 1.3243/47, a break of which could trigger rise towards a fortnight-long falling trend-line, at 1.3290.
Additionally, pair’s sustained advances beyond 1.3290 enable it to challenge the previous month high nearing 1.3310.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3218
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.3222
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3235
|Daily SMA50
|1.3247
|Daily SMA100
|1.3254
|Daily SMA200
|1.3298
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.329
|Previous Daily Low
|1.321
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3305
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3214
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3384
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.324
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.326
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.319
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.316
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3109
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3322
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3352
